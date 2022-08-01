C4ISR Market Size to Grow by USD 30.22 billion, BAE Systems Plc and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Aug 01, 2022, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C4ISR is a combination of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It contains a web of platforms, payloads, sensors, and systems to provide and analyze the information required for warfighters and first responders.
The C4ISR market size is expected to grow by USD 30.22 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
C4ISR Market 2021-2025: Scope
The C4ISR market report covers the following areas:
C4ISR Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the C4ISR Market, including BAE Systems Plc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Co., Saab AB, and Thales Group among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- BAE Systems Plc - The company offers C4ISR products such as Identification systems and combat ID, WIN-T, CONOPS, and C41 tactical vehicle.
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. - The company offers a C4ISR product, Integrated C4ISR, a force multiplier that enhances mission capabilities and enables warfighters to meet continuing requirements, despite anticipated cuts.
- Elbit Systems Ltd. - The company offers C4ISR products such as Battle management systems (BMS), HF/VHF/UHF/microwave radio networks, Elbit Systems EW and SIGINT, and Ground surveillance radars (GSR).
- General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. - The company offers C4ISR products for engineering and integration, software support and cyber security engineering support. The company also provides communication and control systems such as GeoSuite, Tactical Ground Reporting System, and Tactical Airspace Integration System.
- L3Harris Technologies Inc. - The company offers C4ISR products with capabilities such as Network ISR System Architecture, SIGINT Systems: Signals, Sensors and Processing, Communications System Development and Integration, Specialized Aircraft, Maintenance and Modification, Navigational Warfare, Threat Awareness and Self-Protection Systems, and others.
C4ISR Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Platform
- Land based: This segment will contribute the highest to the market growth during the forecast period. The C4ISR system for land-based platforms includes armored vehicles, ground stations, and surveillance radars, as well as individual personnel who carry mobile equipment.
- Airborne
- Naval
- Space based
- Geography
- North America: North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The suppliers of C4ISR systems in the region are focusing on efficient integration, maintenance, and upgrading of the existing C4ISR systems. This will drive the growth of the market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. This US is a key country in the market in the region.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
C4ISR Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist C4ISR market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the C4ISR market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the C4ISR market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of C4ISR market vendors
|
C4ISR Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.15%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 30.22 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.61
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, China, and Russian Federation
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
BAE Systems Plc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Co., Saab AB, and Thales Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Aerospace and defense
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Platform
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Platform - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Platform
- 5.3 Land based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Land based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Land based - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Airborne - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Airborne - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Airborne - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Naval - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Naval - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Naval - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Space based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Space based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Space based - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Platform
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Platform
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive Scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 BAE Systems Plc
- Exhibit 47: BAE Systems Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 48: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: BAE Systems Plc – Key news
- Exhibit 50: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 51: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus
- 10.4 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.
- Exhibit 52: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 55: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Exhibit 56: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 58: Elbit Systems Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 59: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 General Dynamics Corp.
- Exhibit 61: General Dynamics Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: General Dynamics Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: General Dynamics Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 64: General Dynamics Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: General Dynamics Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 66: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: L3Harris Technologies Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 69: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Exhibit 71: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Lockheed Martin Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 74: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Exhibit 76: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Northrop Grumman Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 79: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Exhibit 81: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: Raytheon Technologies Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 84: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Saab AB
- Exhibit 86: Saab AB - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Saab AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 88: Saab AB– Key news
- Exhibit 89: Saab AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 90: Saab AB - Segment focus
- 10.12 Thales Group
- Exhibit 91: Thales Group - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Thales Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 93: Thales Group – Key news
- Exhibit 94: Thales Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: Thales Group - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 96: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 97: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 98: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 99: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 100: List of abbreviations
