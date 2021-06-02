C4ISR market to grow by USD 23.34 billion through 2025: COVID-19 Focused Report|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "C4ISR Market Analysis Report by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) and Platform (Land-based, Airborne, Naval, and Space-based), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/c4isr-market-industry-analysis

The C4ISR market is driven by the growing acceptance of CREW systems. In addition, the growing use of C4ISR in civil applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the C4ISR Market.

The CREW form a major part of EW and are used to detonate remote-controlled improvised explosive devices (RCIEDs). CREW systems significantly decrease the casualties in RCIED attacks. Vendors offering such systems provide specific equipment, training, and life support services to the end-users. CREW systems are made of several components such as Software, Hardware, Threat load, and Antennas that protect a soldier from the IED threat. One of the highly deployed CREW systems is the AN/ULQ-35 Counter RCIED CREW Duke system. The adoption of CREW systems among military and law enforcement personnel across the world is increasing which will further drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five C4ISR Companies:

BAE Systems Plc

BAE Systems Plc offers C4ISR products such as identification systems and combat ID, air traffic control and landing systems, WIN T, CONOPS, and C41 tactical vehicle.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. offers tailored cybersecurity and C4ISR solutions in order to provide critical intelligence for the military and defense sectors.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd. offers C4ISR products such as Battle management systems, HF or VHF or UHF or microwave radio networks, Elbit Systems EW and SIGINT, and Ground surveillance radars.

General Dynamics Corp.

General Dynamics Corp. offers C4ISR products for engineering and integration, software support, and cybersecurity engineering support. The company also provides communication and control systems such as GeoSuite, Tactical Ground Reporting System, and Tactical Airspace Integration System.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. offers C4ISR products with capabilities such as Network ISR System Architecture, SIGINT Systems, Signals, Sensors and Processing, Communications System Development and Integration, Specialized Aircraft, Maintenance, and Modification, Navigational Warfare, Threat Awareness, and Self Protection Systems, and other capabilities.

C4ISR Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

C4ISR Market Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Land-based - size and forecast 2020-2025

Airborne - size and forecast 2020-2025

Naval - size and forecast 2020-2025

Space-based - size and forecast 2020-2025

Know more about Techanavio's analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

Download FREE Sample Report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Defense Tactical Computers Market- The defense tactical computers market is segmented by type (vehicle-mounted defense tactical computers, handheld defense tactical computers, and wearable defense tactical computers) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Commercial Airframe Component Market- The commercial airframe component market is segmented by component (fuselage, wing, and empennage) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download FREE Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/c4isrmarket

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/c4isr-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

