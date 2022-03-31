C4ISR Market to Reach USD 104550 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.5% | Valutes Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global C4ISR Market Report is Segmented by Type (Naval, Land, Airborne, Space), by Application (Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Computers, Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, Communication, Command & Control): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028.

The global Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (C4ISR) market size is projected to reach USD 104550 Million by 2028, from USD 87810 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the C4ISR Market

The growing need for boosting interoperability between security devices, the rise of asymmetric warfare, along with increasing demand for advanced technologies, like network-centric battle management, will surge the global C4ISR market. The use of GIS, satellite-based integration for faster situational detection, and demand for wireless connectivity in military operations will aid in the market growth.

The need for advanced cybersecurity solutions in C4ISR systems, rising terror activities, and government funding for R&D initiatives will further accelerate the C4ISR market in the coming years.

Get Your Sample Today

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE C4ISR MARKET

New generation control systems and sensors are gaining widespread acceptance in the C4ISR industry. In military operations, data integration from air-defense radars, electro-optical, acoustic, and infrared systems increase surveillance capacity. Joint force operations like network-centric warfare require sharing of data, resources, equipment amongst geographically dispersed heterogeneous groups for a unified command structure. The interoperability boosts on-field operations. These factors will propel the growth of the C4ISR market during the forecast period.

Satellite-based geospatial tools are being integrated into C4 systems for identifying roads, vehicles, invisible targets, and classifying terrain. GIS tools help in digital terrain modeling, mapping, and tracking for gathering information about the vicinity of a particular habitat. Moreover, small satellites are gaining importance due to technological advancements and rapid revisit times. Military leaders envision a time when battlefield imagery could be requested and received by commanders on the ground and used for real-time decision-making. This in turn will drive the growth of the C4ISR market in the coming years.

Cloud and wireless network technologies enable instant decision-making for military commanders on the battlefield. The ability to remain connected in various geographical regions requires the robust deployment of resilient and adaptable network infrastructure. The gradual R&D initiatives and newer product developments will accelerate the global C4ISR market during the review period.

Cyberattack systems have become inexpensive, small, and powerful enough for people to easily cause considerable damage to a country's defense capabilities. This creates huge economic, political, and military losses. Hence there is a need for integrating cutting-edge cybersecurity frameworks into C4ISR infrastructure. This will create lucrative opportunities for the C4ISR market in the future.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-29A2167/global-command-control-communications-computers-intelligence-surveillance-reconnaissance-c4isr

C4ISR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the space segment will grow the fastest in the C4ISR market share due to the large-scale adoption of communication satellites for efficient data transfer and earth observation.

Based on application, electronic warfare will maintain dominance in the C4ISR market share due to growing government funding and the need for countering cross-border tensions and fights.

Based on region, North America is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the C4ISR market share due to rising investments, modernization of existing military systems, and infrastructural development of defense capabilities.

Click Here to Get Regional Report

Key Companies

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman

General Dynamics

Elbit Systems

L-3 Technologies

Thales

Harris

Rheinmetall

Saab

Leonardo.

Inquire for Chapter Cost

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-29A2167&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global small satellite market size was valued at USD 3215.9 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13711.7 Million by 2030 growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.4%.

- The global video surveillance market size was valued at USD 42.94 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 144.85 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market size is estimated to be worth USD 32350 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 72320 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.4% during the review period.

- In 2020, the global Surveillance market size was USD 34790 Million and it is expected to reach USD 67670 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Security & Surveillance market size was USD 14900 Million and it is expected to reach USD 26420 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027.

- The global Space Based C4ISR market size is projected to reach USD 23400 Million by 2028, from USD 17660 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2022-2028.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Military Vetronics market size is estimated to be worth USD 4433.8 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 5396.8 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the review period.

- Global Air-based C4ISR Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Military Command and Control System Market Research Report 2022

- Global Command Control Center Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global C4ISR Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Click here to see related reports on C4ISR Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports