C4ISR Market worth $154.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The C4ISR market is estimated at USD 113.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 154.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as the emphasis on improving troops situational awareness on the battlefield and the increased incidences of asymmetric warfare are positively driving the growth of the C4ISRs market. Furthermore, rising defense spending, particularly in emerging economies, and consequent expenditures in purchasing such systems drive market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1315

Browse in-depth TOC on "C4ISR Market"

251 – Tables

68 – Figures

316 – Pages

Airborne platform segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.

C4ISR systems deployed on space platforms enable real-time mapping of objects in the Earth's orbit and support various communication networks. The C4ISR market, By platform, the C4ISR market has been segmented into airborne, land, naval, and space. The increasing need for situational awareness among defense forces of various countries and modernization of the existing military infrastructure is expected to drive the C4ISR market growth. The increasing incidence of asymmetric warfare, geopolitical conflicts, and terrorist activities across the world are expected to drive the C4ISR market.

The new installations segment held the largest market share in the C4ISR market

By installation, the C4ISR market has been segmented into new installations and upgrades. New installations refer to new C4ISR capabilities that are built to accommodate new demands. Upgrades include those additions that take place through the modernization of C4ISR infrastructure and software.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1315

North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

The C4ISR market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The Asia-Pacific C4ISR market is being driven by advancements and developments in the field of battlefield command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance for better communications and improving the effectiveness of surveillance and reconnaissance missions. Countries such as China, India, and Japan, among others, are expected to increase their demand for electronic warfare, boosting demand for the C4ISR market. At the moment, North America generates the most revenue for C4ISR. C4ISR is likely to be in high demand in the Middle East.

Major players operating in the C4ISR market Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), BAE Systems Inc. (UK), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman (US), and Thales Group (France) are some of the market players.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1315

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Electronic Warfare Market by Capability (Support, Attack, Protection), Platform (Airborne, Naval, Ground, Space), Product (EW Equipment, EW Operational Support), End Use (OEM, Upgradtion) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Command and Control Systems Market by Application, Solution, Platform, Installation Base (New Installation, and Upgradation), Installation (Fixed Command Centers, Deployable Command Centers) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Digital Battlefield Market by Solution (Hardware, Software, Service) Platform (Airborne, Naval, Land, Space), Application, Technology (Artificial Intelligence, IOT, Big Data, 5G, Cloud Computing and Master Data Management) Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Drone Simulator Market by Application (Commercial, Military), Component (Software, Hardware), Device Type (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality), Drone Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), System Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Air Defense System Market by Component (Weapon System, Fire Control System, Command and Control System), Type (Missile Defense System, Anti-Aircraft System, C-Ram System), Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne), Range, Region - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/c4isr-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/c4isr.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets