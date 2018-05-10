C4ISR Systems Market is Projected to Reach an Estimated $112.5 Billion in 2023, Communication Segment is Likely to Grow the Highest, Says a New Report From Stratview Research

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg )



This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the C4ISR systems market over the trend period of 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

C4ISR (Command and Control, Communication, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, and Electronic Warfare) Systems Market: Highlights

The C4ISR systems market is projected to grow at a higher rate than the total defense industry in the coming five years to reach an estimated US$ 112.5 billion in 2023, propelled by a host of factors including an increasing military expenditure, especially by the developing economies including China and India, an increased demand for mobile command systems, and a rising demand for advanced electronic systems to gain an edge over others.

Defense electronics are always an indispensable focus area of the world out of which C4ISR systems have emerged as one of the vital elements. Major defense equipment makers are investing more into the procurement of superior intelligence and surveillance systems for tracking others' activity to build an actionable plan in case of an emergency or combat.

In terms of platform type, the land segment currently dominates the market and is likely to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period as well, driven by high allocation of defense budget coupled with a greater demand for the procurement of command & control and communications systems. Airborne, the second largest segment, is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by an increasing demand for UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) and a greater need for intelligence gathering.

Based on the application type, the ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) segment is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, driven by an advancement in the ISR systems including radars, sonars, and electro-optic sensors as well as rising demand for ISR systems to stay ahead of their opponents. The communication segment is likely to grow highest during the same period, driven by a higher focus on the upgrade of communication systems.

Register Here and Ask for a Free Sample on the Report

As per the study, North America is expected to remain the most dominant market during the forecast period. The USA is likely to remain the growth engine of the region's market during the same period. High defense budget coupled with the presence of all the major C4ISR system providers is the driving force behind the dominance of the region's market. Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, primarily driven by rising defense budget of the major Asian economies. China, India, and South Korea are the major markets for C4ISR systems in the region and are likely to create most of the demand for these systems in the coming years.

The global C4ISR systems market is fiercely competitive with the presence of many established players. The major players, such as Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and BAE Systems, offer an extensive product portfolio across regions and keep themselves competitive by performing both organic and inorganic growth strategies. These players are highly diversified with excellent capabilities in defense products and systems, which raise the competitiveness to the next level. Other major players are General Dynamics, Elbit Systems, L-3 Technologies, Thales Group, Harris Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A., Rheinmetall Group, and Saab.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the global C4ISR systems market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

C4ISR Systems Market by Platform Type:

Land (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Airborne (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Naval (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Space (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

C4ISR Systems Market by Application Type:

Command and Control (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Communication (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Computers (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Electronic Warfare (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

C4ISR Systems Market by Solution Type:

Products (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Services (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

C4ISR Systems Market by End-User Type:

Defense (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Commercial (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

C4ISR Systems Market by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , India , Japan , South Korea , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: The Middle East , Latin America , and Others)

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

Some of our other premium market reports in the aerospace & defense industry:

Global Aircraft Nacelle Components Market by Aircraft Type, by Component Type, by Material Type, by Process Type and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022

Airborne LiDAR Market by Type, by Solution Type, by Application Type, by End-Use Industry, by Platform Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023



About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.



For enquiries,

Contact:

Ritesh Gandecha

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176



SOURCE Stratview Research