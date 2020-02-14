C5 Capital Appoints Digital Transformation Expert Linda Zecher as Operating Partner

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C5 Capital, the specialist investment firm that exclusively invests in the secure data ecosystem, including cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and applied data analytics, has appointed Linda Zecher as Operating Partner. She also joins C5 Capital's Board, and C5 Accelerate, C5's global accelerator based in Washington, D.C., as Chairperson.

C5 will benefit from Linda's wealth of executive leadership experience in global technology and innovation. Linda uniquely held senior leadership roles at the leading technology corporations, including leading Microsoft's Worldwide Public Sector Business as a Corporate Vice President and serving as the Senior Vice President of Oracle's Government, Education, Telecom, Financial Services, and Healthcare Applications Division. Linda started her career as one of the first executives of PeopleSoft as Vice President of Sales and Marketing and later started its International Division.

Linda is the Founder of The Barkley Group, a specialist consulting firm focused on effective Digital Transformation. Linda advises private equity funds on strategic direction, financial structuring and leveraging innovation and operational excellence to maximise investor returns and societal impact. In addition, she serves as a board member of two public companies - The Tenable Corporation, a leading cybersecurity company, and The Hasbro Corporation where she leads the cybersecurity Board committee.

Prior to founding The Barkley Group, Linda was President, CEO and Director of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, a global education and learning company that she took public.

Linda also has several charitable leadership roles including serving on the Boards of The Chesapeake Maritime Museum, and the John F. Kennedy Foundation.

A key part of her remit at C5 Capital will involve supporting the investment team of C5 Impact Partners LP, a fund focused on data driven technologies that support the inclusivity, safety, resilience and sustainability of cities and communities. She will leverage her experience in technology, sales, marketing and management to mentor both C5 Capital's portfolio of companies and startups on C5 Accelerate's programs.

Linda joins a distinguished group of Operating Partners, including the former Director of GCHQ, Sir Iain Lobban, the former Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral Mike Mullen and Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, who served as the Principle Private Secretary to TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex.

Commenting on her appointment, Linda said: "I'm excited to join C5. The need for a secure data ecosystem is greater than ever before, and C5's focus on the latest technologies in space and in cyber is crucial to that. Through the Accelerator and its equity funds, C5 is supporting the growth of the most innovative companies in these areas, and I will use my experience and networks to build on its already excellent capabilities."

Andre Pienaar, Founder, C5 Capital, added: "We are delighted that Linda has joined us as an Operating Partner for our Funds and Chairperson to C5 Accelerate. Her leadership and insights will be of huge value to our portfolio companies as we support their global growth. Linda's depth of experience in leading digital transformation make her uniquely equipped to support our mission of nurturing a secure digital future."

