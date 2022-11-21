C5 Capital Appoints Emily Killam as Operating Partner for "Go to Market"

Emily Killam has a successful track record leading the global go-to-market and sales strategies for Amazon and Splunk.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C5 Capital ("C5"), the specialist venture capital firm that invests in cybersecurity, space, and energy security, is pleased to announce the arrival of Emily Killam as an Operating Partner. Killam will also represent C5 Capital as the newest Board Member of Hazelcast, home of the real-time stream processing platform.

Killam is a dynamic cloud executive leader who brings more than 20 years of experience leading business development and commercialization in the technology space. Killam currently serves as Senior Vice President of GTM operations at Splunk, where she is responsible for leading all facets of operations across sales, customer success, and marketing in support of the entire GTM organization. Prior to Splunk, Killam led shared services and business operations for Amazon Web Service's (AWS) Worldwide Public Sector business.

Her appointment comes as C5 further strengthens its portfolio companies' go-to-market and sales capabilities, particularly in the public sector. Emily will help enable C5 portfolio companies' business development and go-to-market initiatives across its portfolios.

Andre Pienaar, CEO and Founder at C5 Capital, said: "Emily is a groundbreaking addition to the Operating Partner team. Her experience will help startup founders and their teams expand their businesses in line with our strategy of defensive growth."

Kurt Scherer, Managing Partner at C5 Capital, said: "As an Operating Partner, Emily will play an important role in strengthening the government contracting support we provide for portfolio companies. Cybersecurity threats have doubled in the last year. This gives us an opportunity to amplify our portfolio companies' success as we work to strengthen cyber defenses globally. Emily's decades of experience establishing public-private partnerships will be an invaluable asset to C5."

Emily Killam, Operating Partner at C5 Capital, said: "I am so pleased to be joining C5 as an Operating Partner and am inspired by the purpose-driven approach that underpins the C5 mission to secure our digital future."

Prior to joining Amazon Web Services in 2013, Killam worked as a Program Financial Manager at Raytheon for eight years, managing performance and delivery on classified government contracts for the US intelligence community. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from Pennsylvania State University.

About C5 Capital

C5 Capital (C5) is a specialist venture capital firm that invests in cybersecurity, space, and energy security. C5's investment strategy is focused on building long-term relationships with innovative and resilient founders that share in its mission to build a secure future. C5 Capital is headquartered in Washington, DC with locations in London, Luxembourg, and Vienna. For more information, visit: www.c5capital.com.

