C5 Capital Appoints Rob Meyerson, former President of Blue Origin, as Operating Partner

Rob Meyerson is responsible for advancing C5's deal flow and investments with innovative technologies at the intersection of space, cloud computing and cybersecurity. Rob will help C5 to identify founders and technologies at the leading edge of space as one of the fastest growing new markets for cloud computing and cybersecurity.

Rob is the founder and CEO of Delalune Space, a consulting company focused on the aerospace, mobility and technology sectors. Rob is the former President of Blue Origin, one of the leading private space companies in the US, and worked directly for Jeff Bezos. He brings more than 30 years of space experience with him.

Rob oversaw the growth of Blue Origin from 2003 to 2018, building the company from its early days as a think-tank into a leading space company. Under Rob's leadership, Blue Origin developed the New Shepard system for suborbital human and research flights, a new liquid rocket engine business (developing and offering the BE-3 and BE-4 engines), the New Glenn launch vehicle and the Blue Moon lunar lander. During this time, Rob oversaw Blue's growth from 10 people, to a more than 1500-person organization with facilities in six locations. Prior to joining Blue, Rob was a Senior Manager at Kistler Aerospace. Rob began his career as an aerodynamicist at NASA's Johnson Space Center (JSC).

Rob has undertaken a career transformation since leaving Blue Origin, to broader leadership in shaping the direction of the exciting space sector. Rob serves as the Executive Producer of ASCEND , a new innovative platform created by AIAA to build our off-world future. He also serves on the boards of several for-profit and non-profit organizations.

Andre Pienaar, Founder of C5 Capital stated: "The future of cybersecurity will be decided in space. Space is the strategic high ground for cybersecurity. We look to the successful US launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon as an acceleration of the growth of the low earth orbit space economy that opens new opportunities for private investors. Rob Meyerson is a pioneering leader with exceptional deep domain expertise in space. Rob will help C5 to invest in building cybersecurity and cloud computing as critical infrastructure in space to secure the future for all."

Rob Meyerson, stated: "The world is becoming more and more reliant on space for communications; positioning, navigation and timing (PNT); weather monitoring; earth observation and other services. These space systems now serve as utilities and are part of our critical infrastructure that we rely on for everything, from predicting weather events to tracking wildfires to pumping gasoline. C5 Capital is committed to building companies that will make this critical infrastructure resilient and available to a broader population. I'm honored to be joining the incredible team of professionals at C5 Capital."

Press Contact – C5 Capital

Charlie Jack/Andrew Leach/Michael Celiceo/Mary Magnani

[email protected]

020 7796 4133





About C5 Capital

C5 Capital Limited (C5) is a global specialist investment firm that exclusively invests in the secure data ecosystem including cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and applied data analytics. The firm is dedicated to nurturing a secure digital future and our investment strategy is based on an approach of building long-term relationships with innovative companies that share in our mission. For more information, visit: www.c5capital.com .

SOURCE C5 Capital

Related Links

http://www.c5capital.com

