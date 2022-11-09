C5 Capital Appoints Tom Sheehy as Operating Partner and Head of its New Public Policy Advisory Board

Newly launched Public Policy Advisory Board will help portfolio companies in accelerating federal business and forming public-private partnerships

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C5 Capital, the specialist venture capital firm that invests in cybersecurity, space, and energy security, appointed Tom Sheehy as Operating Partner. Tom will lead C5's newly launched Public Policy Advisory Board, which will play a valuable role supporting C5 portfolio companies seeking to partner with the public sector.

The advisory board consists of other experts with public policy and government contracting experience, including former members of Congress and State Department officials. Its members' expertise intends to drive meaningful impact in public policy and to aid portfolio companies in their growth in the public sector.

Andre Pienaar, CEO and Founder of C5 Capital, said: "Tom's decades of experience in public policy in Congress is invaluable for the growth of our portfolio companies. Across our strategies in cybersecurity, space and nuclear energy, our portfolio companies are building strong public-private partnerships to bolster national and international security. Legislation and regulation continue to be principal drivers in the growth of the $200B cybersecurity market. Tom's leadership will contribute to our mission to secure the future."

Sheehy brings decades of public policy and communications success, particularly in the foreign policy, national security, and international economics fields. Currently Sheehy is the Co-Founder of Quinella Global, a strategic advisory firm that provides legislative, policy and business intelligence, and communications services. He previously served as Staff Director of the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the U.S. House of Representatives for six years. The committee has jurisdiction over all elements of U.S. foreign policy and during Sheehy's tenure, it was chaired by Representative Ed Royce. Previously, Sheehy directed the Terrorism, Non-proliferation and Trade Subcommittee and the Africa Subcommittee. Sheehy has been involved in shaping notable U.S. development initiatives, including the African Growth and Opportunity Act and its several updates, the Millennium Challenge Corporation, and most recently, the BUILD Act.

Tom Sheehy, Operating Partner of C5 Capital, said: "C5 Capital has a strong heritage in national security technologies and private sector collaboration with the government has never been more important to secure our future. I'm thrilled to join the C5 Capital team and look forward to supporting founders in public policy engagement as we continue to expand."

Jim Keyes, Executive Chairman of C5 Capital, said: "In addition to his public policy experience, Tom brings a wealth of communications expertise to amplify the cybersecurity, space and energy innovations of our portfolio company founders. Tom's leadership will advance our ability to build strong public-private partnerships, while delivering meaningful success for C5 investors."

Before joining the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Sheehy was the Jay Kingham Fellow in International Regulatory Affairs at the Heritage Foundation. He was an original co-author of The Index of Economic Freedom, an internationally acclaimed annual survey of national economies, co-published by The Wall Street Journal, now in its 26th edition. He holds a B.A. from Trinity College (Hartford) and an M.A. in International Relations from the University of Virginia.

About C5 Capital

C5 Capital (C5) is a specialist venture capital firm that invests in cybersecurity, space, and energy security. C5's investment strategy is focused on building long-term relationships with innovative and resilient founders that share in its mission to build a secure future. C5 Capital is headquartered in Washington, DC with locations in London, Luxembourg, and Vienna. For more information, visit: www.c5capital.com .

Media Contact:

Mary Magnani, CodePR

[email protected]

SOURCE C5 Capital