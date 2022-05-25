C5 Capital Strengthens Executive Bench with Appointment of Paul Singer as Chief Operating Officer

Paul Singer brings a track record for scaling high-growth businesses and delivering operational excellence

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C5 Capital , the specialist venture capital firm that invests in cybersecurity, space, and energy security has appointed Paul Singer as its Chief Operating Officer.

"As C5 continues to scale its assets under management to $1 billion, I am pleased to welcome Paul as a core member of our leadership team," said Andre Pienaar, C5 Capital's founder and CEO. "Paul will work closely with our global team to develop talent, continuously improve operational performance and position C5 for its next phase of growth."

Singerbrings more than 30 years of technical, finance, and operational experience as a management consultant, product manager, and operations leader for global fortune 100 companies and government agencies. Most recently he was a Senior Manager at the global digital services firm WestMonroe, where he was responsible for negotiating outsourcing agreements and helping companies align their business strategies with their operating models to reduce costs and improve performance.

In his new role, Singer will progress C5 Capital's strategy to support portfolio companies with go-to-market and global growth as well as direct all internal operations for the firm, including Finance, Fund Operations, Investment, and Marketing. Paul will be based in C5's Washington, D.C. headquarters focused on enhancing our US, UK, and European operations.

"At the heart of C5's success are the incredible founders we work with to scale innovative technologies and security applications," said Jim Keyes, C5 Executive Chairman. "Paul's operational expertise will enable us to enhance our support of portfolio companies and help founders grow their federal business, particularly given C5's headquarters in the United States capital."

Previously, Singer held senior positions with Pace Harmon, Capgemini, EDS, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Deloitte Consulting – working with companies and government agencies in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Paul also serves on the executive committee of the national board of Compass Pro Bono, an organization matching volunteer teams of management consultants with local overstretched and under-resourced nonprofits to help them thrive and scale. He holds a bachelor's degree in government from the College of William & Mary, a master's degree from the University of Southern California, and a Business Analytics Program certificate from Harvard University.

About C5 Capital

C5 Capital (C5) is a specialist venture capital firm that invests in cybersecurity, space, and energy security. C5's investment strategy is focused on building long-term relationships with innovative and resilient founders that share in its mission to build a secure future. C5 Capital is headquartered in Washington, DC with locations in London, Luxembourg, and Vienna. For more information, visit: www.c5capital.com .

