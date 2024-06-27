C5i Appoints Dr. Ananth Raman of Harvard Business School as Strategic Advisor

Dr. Raman will provide strategic direction to the executive leadership of C5i on enhancing strategy, IP development, and go-to-market for its AI solutions for supply chain, customer experience, marketing, and other areas

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI & Analytics company, C5i, has appointed Dr. Ananth Raman, UPS Foundation Professor of Business Logistics at Harvard Business School, to its Strategic Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Raman teaches various areas of Technology and Operations Management at the Harvard Business School, and has extensive experience in research and business consulting in Supply Chain Management and Service Operations. He has helped multiple retailers and suppliers design and develop decision-support systems for supply chain management. He serves as an advisor to multiple CEOs of global companies. At C5i, Dr. Raman will provide guidance and recommendations on business strategy, IP development, and go-to-market positioning for the company's AI solutions in the domains of Supply Chain, Customer Analytics, Marketing Analytics, and other areas.

Ashwin Mittal, Chairman and CEO of C5i, said, "Dr. Raman's wealth of expertise and knowledge across his academic and business engagements will help us in our quest of building our best-in-class AI solutions that drive business impact for our global clients. He would also advise us on client expansion and help define and build our strategy to better penetrate Supply Chain and Operations functions, and target buyer groups across CPG, Retail, Manufacturing, and other verticals. The maturing of generative AI technologies is enabling us to bring disruptive new solutions to market. Onboarding the best minds in the industry is an important part of our vision of building one of the world's leading AI companies."

Commenting on his new role, Dr. Ananth Raman, said, "C5i has consistently been innovating with their AI & analytics solutions. They have been building on their product and consulting capabilities, leveraging machine learning, and, lately, infusing their tech offerings with GenAI. The leadership is focused on driving their core mission of amplification of human potential and business impact. I have been impressed with what they have achieved and look forward to working with them to build on their success."

Dr. Raman's work has been published in several leading journals, including Harvard Business Review, California Management Review, Management Science, Operations Research, Manufacturing and Service Operations Management, and Production and Operations Management. He is the co-director (with Marshall Fisher of the Wharton School) of the 'Consortium for Operational Excellence in Retailing,' a research group comprising academics from various universities and leading retailers in the industry.

He is also the founder and director of 4R Systems, a firm that uses science and technology to help retail chains maximize profit from their inventory.

About C5i (Course5 Intelligence Limited)

C5i is a pure-play AI & Analytics provider that combines the power of human perspective with AI technology to deliver trustworthy intelligence to global corporations. The company drives value through a comprehensive solution set, integrating multifunctional teams that have technical and business domain expertise with a robust suite of products, solutions, and services tailored for various horizontal and industry-specific use cases. At the core, C5i's focus is to deliver business impact at speed and scale by driving adoption of AI-assisted decision-making.

C5i caters to some of the world's largest enterprises, including many Fortune 500 companies. The company's clients include 4 of the top 7 companies in the world by market cap, 4 of the top 10 CPG companies in the world and 4 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world. C5i has been recognized by leading industry analysts like Gartner and Forrester for its Analytics and AI capabilities and proprietary AI-based solutions.

