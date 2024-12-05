C5i realigns leadership to tap exponential growth opportunities of AI revolution

Elevates Nitesh Jain to CEO, Ashwin Mittal to transition to Executive Chairman

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C5i, a global leader in applied AI solutions, has announced a strategic leadership transition to position the company for exponential growth in the transformative AI era. Nitesh Jain has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), succeeding co-founder and outgoing CEO Ashwin Mittal, who will now assume the role of Executive Chairman.

Nitesh Jain, a key driver of organizational transformation as C5i's President and Chief Operating Officer, will now focus on scaling the business, institutionalizing governance, expanding the company's world-class talent pool, deepening client relationships, and advancing the solution portfolio.

Ashwin Mittal, in his role as Executive Chairman, will concentrate on long-term strategy, mergers and acquisitions, innovation in AI, corporate social responsibility, and brand initiatives. "This dual focus enables us to combine the governance of a global enterprise with the innovation and agility of a disruptor. Nitesh will expertly navigate the company in a competitive environment while allowing me to focus on bringing more outside-in perspective and direction to the company," said Mittal.

Nitesh Jain remarked, "It's an honor to lead C5i at such a transformative time in the AI industry. With our exceptional teams and a track record of delivering agile growth and meaningful client outcomes, I look forward to building on our success and driving the next chapter of innovation and impact."

This leadership evolution underscores C5i's commitment to balancing the scale and rigor of a global enterprise with the agility needed to stay ahead in an AI landscape which is poised to deliver unprecedented value over the next decade.

As businesses rapidly shift from AI experimentation to large-scale enterprise adoption, C5i is at the forefront of enabling organizations to harness the full potential of AI technologies such as Generative AI, Predictive AI, Machine Vision, Synthetic Data, and Agentic AI. With 1,800 employees and plans to grow its workforce to 5,000 within the next four years, C5i is scaling at an industry-leading pace. The company was among the first to establish its own AI Labs seven years ago and has been pioneering Generative AI applications well before the release of tools like ChatGPT. Its recent acquisitions of Incivus and Analytic Edge demonstrate its commitment to strengthening capabilities and delivering cutting-edge solutions.

About C5i

C5i is a pure-play AI & Analytics provider that combines the power of human perspective with AI technology to deliver trustworthy intelligence to global corporations. The company drives value through a comprehensive solution set, integrating multifunctional teams that have technical and business domain expertise with a robust suite of products, solutions, and services tailored for various horizontal and industry-specific use cases. At the core, C5i's focus is to deliver business impact at speed and scale by driving adoption of AI-assisted decision-making.

C5i caters to some of the world's largest enterprises, including many Fortune 500 companies. The company's clients include 5 of the top 7 companies in the world by market cap, 7 of the top 10 CPG companies in the world and 4 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world. C5i has been recognized by leading industry analysts like Gartner and Forrester for its Analytics and AI capabilities and proprietary AI-based solutions.

