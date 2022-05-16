C5ISR Market to Reach $188.0 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in use of unmanned platforms, surge in demand for integrated solutions, increase in global terrorism, and surge in security concerns due to territorial conflicts have boosted the growth of the global C5ISR market.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "C5ISR Market by Application (Surveillance and reconnaissance, Communications, Command and control, Intelligence, Computers, Combat systems), by Type (Naval, Airborne, Land): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". As per the report, the global C5ISR industry was accounted for $120.4 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $188.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in use of unmanned platforms, surge in demand for integrated solutions, increase in global terrorism, and surge in security concerns due to territorial conflicts have boosted the growth of the global C5ISR market. However, high cost of designing and developing intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (ISR) systems hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in defense expenditure by major economies would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic forced government to implement strict regulations and lockdown across the countries. Moreover, the ban on import-export of non-essential items hampered the market. This increased the gap between demand and supply of raw materials required for manufacturing of C5ISR components.

The delays in activities and initiatives of development of advanced C5ISR across the globe hampered the market.

The surveillance and reconnaissance segment held the lion's share

By application, the surveillance and reconnaissance segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-fourth of the global C5ISR market, due to high demand for rotary small-sized UGVs that are used for several applications across the globe. However, the intelligence segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand for C5ISR technologies for intelligence purposes.

The airborne segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By type, the airborne segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in demand for CC5ISR for several airborne operations. However, the land segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global C5ISR market, due to high demand for different C5ISR technologies used for land-based defense operation across the globe.

North America to dominated the market

By region, the global C5ISR market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to rise in R&D activities, rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making advanced, reliable, precise, efficient warfare, security, and defense systems. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, due to rise in procurement and development of advanced C5ISR integrated systems across India, China, Japan, and South Korea.

Major market players

Airbus

BAE Systems

Cubic Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Haeeis Technologies

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

