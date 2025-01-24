C5MI Launches First Successful SAP S/4HANA (S/4) Migration for the Department of Defense (DoD)

C5MI Completes S/4HANA Migration for the Largest Deployment of an SAP Warehouse Management System (WMS) at Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

"The S/4 upgrade within the DLA's SAP WMS is a tremendous accomplishment for C5MI, SAP, and DLA. It opens the door and creates the foundation for the broader DLA transformation initiatives, allowing the agency to optimize its world-class support to the Warfighter. I am very proud of the C5MI team for leading this first S/4 transition within the Department of Defense with high quality and unprecedented velocity."

— Derek Dyer, C5MI President and Co-Founder

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C5MI, an industry leader in digital transformation, has successfully partnered with DLA to complete the first and only S/4 migration within the DoD. This landmark project significantly advances the DoD's digital transformation efforts, setting a new technological integration and efficiency standard. Executing this project within the largest SAP Warehouse Management System (WMS) deployment in the U.S. Federal Government is no small success.

The ambitious project began in late November and was launched in mid-January. It was completed in half the expected time. Using machine learning, S/4 unifies business processes and analyzes data in real-time. This was a collaborative effort between C5MI, DLA, and SAP, with C5MI leading the initiative. This rollout underscores the power of collaboration with government and industry and a result-driven approach, achieving positive outcomes efficiently and effectively.

This complex implementation successfully managed significant data model changes and minimized deployment disruption. Eighty-six DLA sites out of the 125 on DLA's roadmap have been deployed, pushing the DLA to S/4 well before the SAP Business Suite 2027 end-of-service deadline when SAP will cease support for its legacy ERP Systems, ECC, and R3. This transformation highlights C5MI's operations-led approach and DLA's incredible partnership approach, which were crucial to the project's success. C5MI combines best-in-class technical expertise with real-world operational experience to uncover a common picture focusing on client priorities.

"I could not be prouder of this team," said Aaron Kirkham, DLA WMS Portfolio Manager. "Accepting the challenge of executing a migration to S/4 in the middle of the WMS modernization effort is nothing short of amazing. The precision and speed demonstrated in this migration is a perfect example of what can be accomplished when the government and industry strike the right partnership."

The project's success has established a repeatable, scalable, and cost-effective delivery model for ongoing S/4 rollouts, significantly shaping the future of the DoD's digital modernization and fortification efforts. The collaboration among these teams underscores C5MI's industry leadership, enabling DLA to enhance its world-class support services. These collective accomplishments will improve operational efficiency and readiness for the Warfighter.

As C5MI continues to partner with DLA to roll out its new WMS system, this mid-program migration to S/4 prepares them to accelerate predictive maintenance and analytics efforts that will drive future efficiencies and cost savings. The S/4 system allows federal agencies and commercial customers to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and gain access to real-time data with modern architecture that can automate tasks and integrate systems.

The process C5MI leveraged for this significant milestone is repeatable, scalable, and cost-effective. With extensive cleared personnel to deliver in the United States for the US Federal Government and DoD, federal organizations have no better time to take the next step on their S/4 journey.

About C5MI

Founded in 2017, C5MI leads digital transformations, solving complex logistics and supply chain challenges for the U.S. Federal Government and Fortune 200 companies. The company is a certified SAP Partner and delivers business process transformations that drive automation, efficiency, and sustainability across supply chains. C5MI uses operational supply chain expertise, best-of-breed technology, best commercial practices, and a repeatable delivery model to deploy solutions that deliver quantifiable returns on investment. Learn more at C5MI.com.

About the Department of Defense

The DoD provides military forces to deter war and ensure national security. It oversees all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, ensuring their readiness and operational capabilities. Learn more at Defense.gov.

About the Defense Logistics Agency

The DLA is a vital component of the Department of Defense, providing comprehensive logistics, acquisition, and technical services to the military and other federal agencies. By managing the global supply chain for various commodities, the DLA ensures the readiness and sustainability of the nation's armed forces. Learn more at DLA.mil.

Contact: Thomas Weaver

C5MI Insight LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE C5MI