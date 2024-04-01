C.A. Carlin Announces Investment in O'Malley & Associates Sales, LLC

C.A. Carlin Strengthens its Health, Beauty, and General Merchandising Positioning through O'Malley & Associates Investment

CHICAGO, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C.A. Carlin, a sales and marketing agency headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, is excited to announce the addition of O'Malley & Associates Sales, LLC, further enhancing their health, beauty, and general merchandising positioning. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona. O'Malley & Associates specializes in the HBC and GM categories selling into the Grocery channel. This transaction closed on April 1, 2024.

O'Malley & Associates provides top-notch sales and marketing services tailored for CPG clients operating in the Grocery sector, with a particular focus on Albertsons, WinCo Foods, and UNFI Conventional. Their sales strategy, centered on building relationships and their commitment to high ethical standards, fosters increased connectivity between clients and their customers.

"O'Malley & Associates epitomizes innovation in the CPG industry. Their influential network spanning the Grocery channel and expertise in HBC and GM categories is unparalleled," remarked Brad Carlin, Chairman & CEO of C.A. Carlin. "This strategic transaction seamlessly aligns with our forward-looking vision, committed to anticipating and surpassing the dynamic needs of our clients."

"We knew C.A. Carlin was the right partner because their commitment to excellence and forward-thinking mirrored our own. Their reputation for integrity, coupled with their proven track record of driving innovation and fostering client success, assured us that, together, we could achieve even greater heights in delivering unparalleled value to our clients," said Terry O'Malley, CEO of O'Malley & Associates. "Our collaboration with the C.A. brand marks the dawn of an era where we fuse expertise with innovation, empowering us to deliver unparalleled service and cultivate enduring relationships that redefine industry standards."

C.A. Carlin is confident this investment furthers its focus within the HBC and GM categories. This enhancement will be accessible across the full C.A. banner (C.A. Carlin, C.A. Fortune, and C.A. Ferolie), further solidifying C.A.'s position as CPG brands' first-choice sales and marketing solution.

About C.A. Carlin

Founded in 1962, C.A. Carlin is a leading, privately-held, super-regional sales and marketing agency entrusted to build brand value for clients and customers throughout the central U.S. Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, with more than 300 employees, C.A. Carlin offers an innovative approach paired with tailored services, including but not limited to headquarter sales, retail activation, insights/analytics, and administrative services. Learn more at www.cacarlin.com .

About O'Malley & Associates Sales LLC

Founded in 1998, O'Malley & Associates offers best-in-class sales and marketing solutions to CPG clients in the Grocery channel, specifically tied to Albertsons, WinCo Foods, and UNFI Conventional. Their relationship-driven approach to sales and high ethical standards creates incremental connectivity between clients and customers.

