C.A. Fortune Announces Industry Veteran, Andrew Bell, as New SVP of Natural Channel Sales

News provided by

C.A. Fortune

31 Aug, 2023, 09:02 ET

Andrew Bell, former Executive at Presence Marketing, joins C.A. Fortune as the SVP, Natural Channel Sales, To Carry The Agency Into It's Next Phase Of Growth

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C.A. Fortune, a national consumer brands agency headquartered in Chicago, announces the addition of Andrew Bell, former Executive at Presence Marketing, to their corporate leadership team. Andrew is joining C.A. Fortune as the SVP of Natural Channel Sales, bringing with him a wealth of Natural Channel knowledge he has acquired from over 25 years in the industry. Andrew's first day at C.A. Fortune is September 6th, 2023.

"We're thrilled to welcome Andrew as our new SVP of Natural Channel Sales to the C.A. team. As we look to catapult our natural channel solution to the next level, identifying a leader with agency experience, deep natural channel knowledge, a dynamic growth mindset, and most importantly, someone who aligned to what C.A. stands for, was crucial.  We are beyond confident we found that in Andrew," said Tyler Lowell, CEO and Managing Partner at C.A. Fortune. "Under Andrew's leadership, I have no doubt the service we deliver to our clients and customers will accelerate to levels not present in the industry today."

With over 25 years in the Consumer Product Goods and Retail Industries, Andrew has focused on building sustainable growth by bringing together the right people with a winning attitude. He has a passion for helping brands and people realize their full potential. Andrew grew up in a grocery family and has worked in nearly every position in a retail setting. His professional career has given him the opportunity to work across a multitude of organizations including Ernst & Young, Wrigley, PepsiCo, Hillshire Brands, Tyson Foods, and KeHE. Most recently, he served on Presence Marketing's leadership team, where he was responsible for leading their natural channel sales and retail activation teams nationally.

"I was drawn to C.A. because of their hunger to win and drive to help brands succeed. Their focus is squarely on growth, and as a growing company, it's refreshing to have the mentality of how we can adapt rather than maintaining the status quo," said Andrew Bell, C.A. Fortune's new SVP over the Natural Channel. "I can't wait for the opportunity to work with teammates who reach across all channels of trade. C.A.'s vertically integrated agency model provides clients the ability to grow and develop in the manner that best suits their individual strategies. From incubator brands to well established names, having a complete set of solutions is a distinct value and opportunity."

"The Natural Channel continues to be incredibly important for our clients, and I'm confident Andrew will bring a unique perspective and continue to help us navigate our customers at a deeper level," said Jaime Frye, Chief Sales Officer at C.A. Fortune.

C.A. Fortune, within its multi-channel sales vertical, provides clients with a world-class national natural channel solution, and the addition of Andrew Bell as C.A.'s new SVP of Natural Channel Sales only reinforces their commitment to excellence.

About C.A. Fortune 

Originally founded in 1983, C.A. Fortune has grown into a leading, privately held, full-service consumer brands agency. With nationwide coverage, the company offers clients a comprehensive solution — including sales management, a sales accelerator, marketing and branding, insights, retail activation, and digital and e-commerce services. C.A. Fortune is headquartered in Chicago and has regional offices across the country.

To learn more, visit CAFortune.com

Media Contact: 
Niki Reznicek  
[email protected] 
312.442.7223

SOURCE C.A. Fortune

