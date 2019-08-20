C.A. Fortune Announces National Sales Agency Partnership with Beyond Meat®

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C.A. Fortune, a consumer products sales and marketing agency, today announced its newest client, Beyond Meat® (NASDAQ: BYND) ("Beyond Meat"), an industry leader in plant-based protein. The partnership will officially take effect on September 1, 2019.

Beyond Meat's flagship product, the Beyond Burger™, is the world's first plant-based burger designed to look, cook and satisfy like beef but is made completely from plants without GMOs, soy or gluten. This revolutionary plant-based patty not only tastes great but is more environmentally-friendly than beef. Looking to grow their presence in the meat case, Beyond Meat has a whole portfolio of innovative protein-packed products such as Beyond Sausage® and Beyond Beef®.

C.A. Fortune has a significant amount of experience in representing plant-based and alternative protein clients and will use that expertise to support the Beyond Meat business with most retailers across the United States.

"This partnership with Beyond Meat is very exciting for us," said Tyler Lowell, Managing Partner and CEO of C.A. Fortune. "Here at C.A. Fortune, we're much more than a sales agency. We fuse our privately held culture and boutique service level with deep retailer and distributor relationships to ensure cutting-edge consumer brands, like Beyond Meat, grow smart and grow fast."

Providing sales management, retail activation, business intelligence, creative/marketing and more, C.A. Fortune is specifically built to help consumer brands increase their presence in conventional, natural and online channels nationwide.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with C.A. Fortune," said Fred Storck, Vice President of Retail Sales at Beyond Meat. "We believe their extensive network of industry relationships and robust capabilities will be an asset as we work with our current retailers as well as open up new retail opportunities for Beyond Meat."

About C.A. Fortune

Founded in 1983, C.A. Fortune is a leading, privately held, full-service consumer brands sales and marketing agency. With nationwide coverage, the company offers clients a comprehensive solution — from brand incubation, client development, sales management, marketing and branding, insights, retail services and more. C.A. Fortune is headquartered in Chicago and has regional offices across the country.

To learn more, visit www.CAFortune.com.

