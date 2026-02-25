C.A. Fortune Appoints Matt Ulmer as Chief Digital & Marketing Officer

Unifies investment in marketing, digital and commerce to power integrated growth beyond the traditional brokerage model

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C.A. Fortune, a privately held, leading full-service national sales brokerage and marketing agency, announced today the appointment of Matt Ulmer as Chief Digital & Marketing Officer (CDMO), unifying the company's marketing, digital, e–commerce, and corporate marketing capabilities under one executive leader. Ulmer will report to CEO Tyler Lowell and join the Executive Leadership Team, reinforcing the firm's investment in senior leadership, its focus on accelerating growth, and its commitment to delivering more integrated solutions for today's increasingly complex retail and digital environments.

This new leadership structure enables C.A. Fortune to operate as one integrated team, enabling faster decision–making and more connected strategies across retail and digital channels, further differentiating the firm from traditional brokerages. A simplified solution for clients, this shift means a stronger connection and collaboration across marketing, digital and commerce, sophisticated strategy, planning, and execution without added complexity, and executive-level partnership across growth initiatives.

"Matt is the right leader at the right time. He has been instrumental in scaling our e-commerce capabilities and understands how marketing, digital and commerce must work together to drive growth," said Tyler Lowell, Managing Partner and CEO of C.A. Fortune. "As retail media networks multiply, marketplaces fragment, and omnichannel growth becomes more complex, brands need fewer partners that are deeper and more integrated. C.A. Fortune is the answer, now even more so with Matt's new role. Under his leadership, we're strengthening our ability to deliver faster, more integrated solutions for our clients, and building a platform that looks fundamentally different from legacy brokerage models."

As Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, Ulmer will oversee the company's integrated marketing, corporate marketing, and digital ecosystem across channels such as retail media, content strategy, and e–commerce for Amazon, Whole Foods, Walmart, Kroger, Target, Albertson's, Instacart, Thrive Market, iHerb/Vitacost, and more. Additionally, Ulmer will oversee in-house marketing agencies SRW, a specialized food & beverage agency known for its award-winning creative, social, influencer marketing, paid media, and public relations expertise and DirectToHispanic, who specializes in building and executing culturally fluent marketing strategies connecting brands with Hispanic consumers online and at shelf.

This move reflects C.A. Fortune's continued investment in marketing and digital infrastructure, integrating these capabilities more deeply into its brokerage and sales organization to better support modern brands navigating omnichannel growth.

"This is an exciting opportunity to bring our teams and capabilities together in a more connected, intentional way," said Matt Ulmer. "Our clients need partners who can move quickly, act strategically, think holistically, and execute across retail and digital without silos. By unifying our marketing and digital capabilities, we're creating a simpler, more powerful growth engine for the brands we serve today and in the future."

Ulmer brings more than 20 years of CPG experience and four years of leadership experience at C.A. Fortune, most recently as SVP of E-commerce where he successfully doubled revenue over the last 4 years. He has also played a key role within Commercial Sales and Enablement, earning a reputation for strategic thinking and financial acumen, and his collaborative, team-first leadership style. Before joining C.A. Fortune, Ulmer built his CPG foundation at General Mills, where he led businesses across multiple retail channels and developed a focus on digital commerce. He later led e-commerce at Manitoba Harvest and Nutiva, supporting exponential revenue growth. Ulmer's promotion reflects a natural evolution aligned with C.A. Fortune's continued growth, expansion, and investment in senior leadership.

About C.A. Fortune:

C.A. Fortune is a leading national consumer brand sales and marketing agency, offering end-to-end solutions across all retail and e-commerce platforms. With over 30 years of experience, the company serves brands at every stage of their lifecycle, providing brand development, commercial management, marketing, and media services.

