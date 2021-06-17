C.A. Fortune Bolsters National Solution for Albertsons Companies

CHICAGO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C.A. Fortune, the leading national consumer brands agency, announces its latest infrastructure and resource enhancement with the opening of its newest office in Boise, Idaho. This investment comes in conjunction with Albertsons' recently announced go-to-market strategy shift within their category buying structure. With last week's announcement of C.A. Carlin and C.A. Ferolie uniting under the company's banner, C.A. Fortune will now set themselves apart in a leadership position servicing Albertsons Companies nationally.

"Following a very successful build out of our west coast capabilities within our sales agency vertical, fueled by five regional acquisitions between the years of 2015-2017, we're proud to continue investing in our people and processes to further support our customers headquartered in this region," says Tyler Lowell, CEO and Managing Partner of C.A. Fortune. "We see this as more than just a new office for C.A., but rather enhancing our reach and further aligning ourselves to support our clients at a very important customer in the grocery class of trade."

With this announcement, C.A. Fortune will be expanding teams within several business units of the organization, all to elevate their partnership with Albertsons both in Boise and across their regional banners. The business units receiving significant investments will include headquarter sales management, sales support, insights and analytics, and retail activation.

"This expansion in the west provides ample opportunity for us to drive incremental support for our clients and provide even more dynamic solutions and sales results," says Jaime Frye, Chief Sales Officer of C.A. Fortune. "We continue to remain nimble and flexible in our growth investments to adjust alongside our customers' evolving business models. Opening this Boise office will allow us to align our resources further to meet our client's needs, in addition to being a stronger value-add partner for all customers in the Boise market."

About C.A. Fortune

Originally founded in 1983 and subsequently expanded under current ownership, C.A. Fortune has grown into a leading, privately-held, full-service consumer brands agency. With nationwide coverage, the company offers clients a comprehensive solution — including sales management, a sales accelerator, marketing and branding, insights, retail activation, and digital and e-commerce services. C.A. Fortune is headquartered in Chicago and has regional offices across the country.

To learn more, visit CAFortune.com.

