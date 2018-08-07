C.A. Fortune Joins Forces with Integrated Marketing Agency JB Chicago

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C.A. Fortune, a consumer products sales and marketing firm headquartered in Chicago, announces the addition of JB Chicago, an integrated marketing, branding and creative agency. Effective Jan. 1, 2019, JB Chicago will continue to operate independently, wholly owned by C.A. Fortune. Positioned for significant horizontal growth in 2019, privately held C.A. Fortune is constantly evaluating its mission of building out the nation's leading consumer products service firm, with an intense focus on the lifestyle brand sector.

"Our latest announcement of JB Chicago showcases our commitment to discovering and bringing on the best-in-class service offerings," said Tyler Lowell, managing partner of C.A. Fortune. "Adding JB's capabilities to the C.A. Fortune family of companies gives our clients access to in-depth branding, creative, package design and marketing like never before."

A Chicago-based branding agency for nearly 20 years, JB Chicago specializes in unearthing key differentiators in brands with a focus in the CPG space and communicating those ideas to the customer in an emotionally compelling way. Steve Gaither, president of JB Chicago, who will remain as president of the business unit at the downtown Chicago office, is a mentor at the Good Food Business Accelerator, Industrial Council of Nearwest Chicago (ICNC) and The Hatchery. His relationships with the food and CPG sector also led him to start Windy City Troublemakers, an early stage local food and beverage brands group.

"Joining the team of an industry leader in the consumer packaged goods arena like C.A. Fortune is a key next step in JB Chicago's growth. With an unparalleled reputation and extensive resources, C.A. Fortune's capabilities now enable us to provide even more effective and fully integrated marketing and branding solutions to our current and potential clients," said Gaither. "The company's privately held culture and level of client service mesh very well with JB's own values, making this a seamless and beneficial move for both parties."

This latest transaction with JB Chicago helps solidify C.A. Fortune's place as the nation's leading lifestyle brand agency for consumer products. With offices across the U.S., the company offers its clients a holistic solution from brand incubation and sales management to marketing and branding, retail services and beyond.

"We're much more than a sales agency — our team is constantly looking to evolve and redefine the CPG brand sector via comprehensive and high-quality service offerings from those most knowledgeable and experienced in the industry," explained Lowell.

C.A. Fortune is a privately held firm that provides topnotch full-service coverage to its clients both from a trade channel and product category perspective. The company's impressive journey to securing a national presence in the consumer products brand partnership space began six years ago and today, it employs more than 325 employees with eight offices across the country.

About C.A. Fortune

Founded in 1983, C.A. Fortune is a leading full-service national consumer products sales and marketing agency, specializing in the lifestyle-brand sector. With more than 325 employees nationwide, the company offers clients a turn-key solution — from brand incubation, client development, sales management, marketing and branding, retail services and more. The company, headquartered in Chicago, has regional offices in Bentonville, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, New York City metro and San Francisco. Visit www.CAFortune.com.

About JB Chicago

Founded in 2000, JB Chicago is a fully integrated branding and marketing agency that works with clients to develop successful and beautiful brands that solve their specific customer's needs, while increasing awareness, sales and velocity. Specializing in branding, creative, package design and retail strategy, JB Chicago works with a variety of clients in the food and beverage, nonprofit, healthcare and education spaces. Visit www.JBChicago.com.

Media Contact:

Lindsey Lullo

lindsey@jbchicago.com

312.442.7223

SOURCE C.A. Fortune

Related Links

http://www.cafortune.com

