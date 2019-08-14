C.A. Fortune Unveils New Modern Brand Identity as the Consumer Brands Agency

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C.A. Fortune (CAF), a consumer products sales and marketing agency headquartered in Chicago, is proud to announce its recent rebrand. The modern aesthetic features a new logo, website and updated focus to be "The Consumer Brands Agency." C.A. Fortune's commitment to be an approachable, innovative partner that can offer clients boutique service, national scope and seamless integration, is now reflected in the brand's external look and feel.

"While designing C.A. Fortune's new brand identity we wanted to concisely capture our agency's ability to offer comprehensive solutions on a national scale along with having an innovative privately held culture," said Steve Gaither, Senior Vice President of C.A. Branding. "The new design depicts both sophistication and approachability, while the tagline, 'The Consumer Brands Agency,' quickly tells clients who we are and what we can do for them."

A full-service, privately held, consumer brands agency that offers a complementary suite of solutions that go beyond just sales, C.A. Fortune's capabilities include:

C.A. Sales: sales management

sales management C.A. Insights: business intelligence

business intelligence C.A. Activate: retail activation

retail activation C.A. Support: administrative services

administrative services C.A. Build: sales accelerator

sales accelerator C.A. Branding: creative + marketing

creative + marketing C.A. E-Comm: e-commerce

"Our team is constantly looking to evolve and redefine the CPG brand sector via robust and high-quality service offerings," said Tyler Lowell, Managing Partner and CEO of C.A. Fortune. "Now, our new creative, messaging and capabilities structure showcase our forward-thinking and innovative culture as well as C.A. Fortune's mission to be the nation's leading consumer brands agency."

Over the past six years, C.A. Fortune has compiled a cohort of best-in-class experts in their respective fields through strategic acquisitions. This approach provides clients with all of their consumer brand service needs under one comprehensive umbrella and company, with a personal client strategist leading the way. Keeping each client's specific goals and objectives in mind, CAF develops a plan that correctly aligns brand needs with the agency's core capabilities.

"From incubation, to activation, to branding and marketing and every step in between, we grow our clients' brands in conventional, natural and online channels on a national scale," said Lowell. "We're thrilled to unveil the new C.A. Fortune look and messaging to clients, partners, retailers and supporters alike. It truly embodies our company's heart and soul, while conveying our core competencies and offerings in a much more succinct and effective way."

To check out C.A. Fortune's new design, visit www.CAFortune.com.

About C.A. Fortune

Founded in 1983, C.A. Fortune is a leading full-service national consumer brands sales and marketing agency that works in natural, conventional and online channels. With nationwide coverage, the privately held company offers clients a comprehensive solution — from brand incubation, client development, sales management, marketing and branding, insights, retail services and more. C.A. Fortune is headquartered in Chicago and has regional offices across the country.

To learn more, visit www.CAFortune.com.

Media Contact:

Kait Benetz

Kait.Benetz@cafortune.com

312.442.7223

SOURCE C.A. Fortune

Related Links

http://www.CAFortune.com

