C+A Global Launches New HP Sprocket Panorama Photo Printer

Add Versatility to Creativity and Roll Out Beautiful Photos with this One-of-a-Kind Printer

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, C+A Global , an authorized brand licensee of HP, announced the launch of the HP Sprocket Panorama , a new photo printer with the ability to print fun photo booth strips, custom labels, and custom photo projects. As the latest addition to HP Sprocket's robust lineup of existing photo printers, the Panorama adds a new way for consumers to customize their favorite photos, ensuring there is a printer to suit every need.

Add Versatility to Creativity and Roll Out Beautiful Photos with this One-of-a-Kind Printer

The HP Sprocket Panorama's Bluetooth capabilities enable users to snap new photos on any smartphone (iOS or Android) before using the free HP Sprocket Panorama app to edit and print. With the Panorama, users can instantly roll out beautiful sticky-backed pictures of various sizes ranging from 0.5" to 9", custom 2" x 9" photo booth strips, or vibrant labels as small as 0.5" x 2". The Panorama is perfect for decorating walls and lockers, creating text and/or photo labels for home organization, bringing the photo booth experience home and so much more.

Within the app, users can simply choose from ready-made templates or create their own. The app also allows users to get creative and enhance the beauty of their photos or labels with stylish frames, stickers, filters, text, and more. Customized photos can then be shared on social media directly as well. The Panorama will even alert you when it is safe to use the paper cutter button to easily separate your photo booth strips or labels.

"Following the successful launch of our HP Sprocket Studio Plus almost one year ago, we are thrilled to be able to offer consumers another state-of-the-art photo printer just in time for the holidays once again," shared Chaim Piekarski, CEO of C+A Global. "The HP Sprocket Panorama photo printer is truly a unique, one-of-a-kind addition to our existing line, allowing us to offer high-quality photos in varying formats to give consumers endless printing possibilities."

The HP Sprocket line also includes four other instant photo printers: the HP Sprocket ($79.99) which prints mini, 2x3" sticky-backed photos, the HP Sprocket Select ($99.99) which prints slightly larger 2.3 x 3.4" sticky-backed photos, the newly released HP Sprocket 3x4 ($129) that prints 3.5 x 4.25" sticky-backed photos, and the updated HP Sprocket Studio Plus ($149.99) that prints classic 4 x 6" photos. With plenty of time for holiday shopping, the HP Sprocket Panorama is available now on Amazon, as well as sprocketprinters.com (MSRP: $149.99).

For additional information, visit us at sprocketprinters.com , follow us on Twitter @HPSprocket , like us on Facebook at HP Sprocket , and follow @HPSprocket on Instagram and TikTok .

About C+A Global

C+A Global is a world-class brand builder, leading manufacturer and online retailer of consumer products, electronics, and more. Headquartered in Edison, NJ, C+A Global operates with over two decades of experience bringing consumer products to market, including products from some of the world's biggest brands including HP, Saris Cycling and Infrastructure, Kodak, and more. With global reach and facilities around the world, including the US, EU, China, and India, the company offers a complete turnkey solution to launch and grow brands and keep consumers coming back for more. For more information visit www.caglobal.com .

SOURCE C+A Global