CA Global Partners and Onyx Asset Advisors to Conduct Three-Day Public Auction of Howard's Appliance Inventory

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CA Global Partners, in conjunction with Onyx Asset Advisors, will conduct a three-day public auction featuring more than $10 million retail value of new-in-box and floor model appliances, electronics, commercial support assets, and related inventory from Howard's Appliance. The sale is being conducted on behalf of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court and will take place May 27, 28, and 29, beginning at 10:00 a.m. PT each day.

Incredible offering of over $10M retail of new-in-box and floor model appliances. Over 4000 lots, featuring refrigerators, washer/dryer sets, ranges, cooktops, microwaves, wine coolers, BBQs, dishwashers, wall ovens, built-in coffee machines, TVs, mattresses, parts, accessories, and more.

The auction will be held at Howard's distribution facility located at 111 N. Baldwin Park Blvd., City of Industry, California. An in-person inspection will be available Tuesday, May 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT.

Featuring more than 4,000 lots, the auction presents an exceptional buying opportunity for appliance dealers, retailers, exporters, contractors, property managers, and consumers seeking premium inventory at auction pricing. Assets include a broad selection of refrigerators, washer and dryer sets, ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, microwaves, dishwashers, wine coolers, built-in coffee machines, outdoor grills, televisions, mattresses, replacement parts, accessories, and more.

The sale also includes business support assets such as forklifts, box trucks, service vehicles, computers, scanners, office furniture, servers, monitors, and warehouse equipment.

Premium appliance brands represented in the auction include Miele, Thermador, JennAir, Bosch, Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Speed Queen, Dacor, ASKO, Electrolux, Monogram, GE, Signature Kitchen Suite, Beko, and additional leading manufacturers.

"This auction represents one of the most significant appliance inventory offerings we have brought to market in recent years," said Peter Wyke, President of CA Global Partners. "Buyers will have access to an outstanding selection of premium new-in-box and showroom inventory across virtually every major appliance category, along with valuable support equipment and commercial assets. We expect strong participation from both industry buyers and the general public."

Bidding will be conducted online and is open to qualified businesses and individual buyers worldwide. Detailed auction information, bidding registration, catalogs, and inspection details are available through the company's website.

For additional information or to register for bidding, visit:

Howard's Appliance Auction Information & Bidding

About CA Global Partners

CA Global Partners is a global asset disposition and auction services firm specializing in industrial equipment, retail inventory, real estate, and turnkey manufacturing facilities.

About Onyx Asset Advisors

Onyx Asset Advisors is a full-service asset advisory and auction firm providing creative solutions for asset monetization, valuation, and disposition services across a wide range of industries.

Contact:

Peter Wyke

CA Global Partners

818-340-3134

[email protected]

SOURCE CA Global Partners