Advanced Battery Manufacturing and R&D Equipment from Enevate to be Sold at Live Webcast Auction by CA Global Partners in Conjunction with Onyx Asset Advisors

IRVINE, Calif., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A huge offering of advanced lithium-ion battery manufacturing, testing, analytical, and research equipment from Enevate's Irvine, California operation will be offered in a live webcast auction conducted by CA Global Partners in conjunction with Onyx Asset Advisors on Thursday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Late-model assets from Enevate's Irvine, California battery technology operation, featuring equipment used in high energy-density, silicon-dominant lithium-ion battery development and production. Includes pouch cell manufacturing equipment, battery test systems, analytical lab instruments, metrology tools, safety storage, and related R&D / production support assets.

The sale features late-model assets used in the development and production of high energy-density, silicon-dominant lithium-ion battery technology. The auction includes pouch cell manufacturing systems, battery test and cycling equipment, analytical laboratory instruments, metrology systems, and a wide range of facility and R&D support assets.

Among the featured assets are pouch cell production equipment for mixing, coating, calendering, slitting, drying, stacking, welding, filling, sealing, degassing, formation, and pressing. Additional inventory includes advanced battery test systems from leading manufacturers such as Arbin, Bluekey, Bio-Logic, and EL-Cell, as well as analytical laboratory equipment including DSC/TGA systems, FTIR analyzers, particle sizing instruments, gas chromatographs, viscometers, and conductivity tools.

The auction also includes inspection and metrology assets such as Keyence digital microscopy systems, thin-film measurement tools, precision measurement devices, and polishers. Facility support equipment includes flammable storage cabinets, pumps, balances, refrigerators, freezers, and various battery research support systems.

"This auction presents a rare opportunity for battery manufacturers, research organizations, EV suppliers, and energy storage companies to acquire sophisticated equipment from a cutting-edge battery technology operation," said Peter Wyke, President of CA Global Partners. "The assets reflect the high level of innovation and technical capability that defined Enevate's development programs, and we expect strong interest from both domestic and international buyers."

Inspection of the assets will be available by appointment only at Enevate's facility located at 101 Theory, Suite 200, Irvine, California.

Detailed information, photos, and online bidding registration are available through CA Global Partners Auction Page, www.cagp.com

About CA Global Partners

CA Global Partners is a worldwide leader in industrial asset disposition, valuation, and auction services, specializing in manufacturing, technology, energy, and industrial equipment sales across North America and international markets.

Contact:

Peter Wyke

CA Global Partners

818-340-3134

[email protected]

SOURCE CA Global Partners