CA Global Partners Announces Timed Online Auction of Advanced EV Charger Manufacturing and Testing Assets from FLO EV Charging Operations

DETROIT, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CA Global Partners, in conjunction with BidItUp, is pleased to announce a short-notice timed online auction featuring late-model manufacturing, engineering, electrical testing, and integration assets from FLO EV Charging Operations, a vertically integrated electric vehicle charging manufacturer and network operator. Lots will begin closing on Thursday, May 28 at 10:00 a.m. ET, with assets located in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Late-model assets from FLO EV Charging Operations, a vertically integrated electric vehicle charging manufacturer and network operator. Includes electrical and testing laboratory equipment, industrial controls, automation components, engineering and integration assets, bench instrumentation, prototype development equipment, storage systems, tooling, fixtures, and small-lot electrical assemblies.

The sale presents a rare opportunity for companies involved in EV infrastructure, electrical engineering, power electronics, laboratory operations, manufacturing, and industrial automation to acquire high-quality equipment and support assets used in the development and production of advanced electric vehicle charging systems.

Featured inventory includes complete electrical and testing laboratory equipment such as motor starter switches, safety relays, industrial enclosures, power supplies, contactors, laboratory cabling, switches, relays, and fixtures. Buyers will also find a wide range of electrical distribution and automation components, including industrial control panels, interface modules, production-line hardware, and wiring systems.

Additional offerings include engineering and integration assets such as bench instrumentation, test stands, meters, prototype development equipment, storage systems, and support equipment utilized in EV charger development and validation environments. The auction also features EV charging and power-electronics manufacturing support assets for integration, testing, component handling, and small-lot production, along with precision tooling, fixtures, and electrical assembly support equipment.

As investment in electric vehicle infrastructure continues to evolve, access to late-model testing and engineering assets remains critical for manufacturers and technology providers seeking cost-effective solutions to expand or enhance operations.

"Opportunities like this provide buyers with access to specialized assets that are difficult to source through traditional channels," said Peter Wyke. "This auction, presented in conjunction with BidItUp, offers a broad range of late-model engineering, testing, and manufacturing equipment used in advanced EV charging operations. Companies involved in electrical manufacturing, laboratory environments, automation, and EV technology development will find exceptional value and immediate deployment opportunities."

Interested buyers are encouraged to review the complete catalog and register early. Detailed asset descriptions, photographs, inspection information, and bidding instructions are available online at http://bit.ly/4wDjfTM.

For additional information, contact CA Global Partners directly at +1 (818) 340-3134.

Contact:

Peter Wyke

CA Global Partners

818-340-3134

[email protected]

SOURCE CA Global Partners