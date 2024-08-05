CA Global Partners to Conduct Major Auction of Brand-New Air Handling & HVAC Equipment in Commerce, CA

Auction Features Unused Equipment from a Major $1 Billion High-Rise Development

COMMERCE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CA Global Partners is set to host an online webcast auction on August 21, 2024, featuring a vast array of brand new, never installed air handling and HVAC equipment. This event offers an exceptional opportunity to acquire top-tier equipment originally designated for a $1 billion high-rise development.

Auction Highlights:

Valent Air Handling Units

Xylem Heat Exchangers

Dawson Pumps

Haldeman Fans

Whalen Water Source Heat Pumps

Panasonic Ceiling Exhaust Fans

ABB Drives

GreenHeck Smoke Dampers

Air Treatment Chassis

Filters, Access Doors, Transfer Fan Grilles & More!

Date & Location:

Date: August 21

Location: 1270 Goodrich Blvd., Commerce, CA 90022 & 6446 Washington Blvd., Commerce, CA 90040

About CA Global Partners:

CA Global Partners is a leading provider of asset disposition services, specializing in auctions, liquidations, and valuations. With decades of experience and a commitment to excellence, CA Global Partners delivers unparalleled service and results for clients worldwide.

Contact Information:

For more details about the auction, please visit www.cagp.com or contact:

Peter Wyke

702-592-1012

[email protected]

SOURCE CA Global Partners