CA Global Partners to Conduct Major Auction of Brand-New Air Handling & HVAC Equipment in Commerce, CA
Aug 05, 2024, 08:39 ET
Auction Features Unused Equipment from a Major $1 Billion High-Rise Development
COMMERCE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CA Global Partners is set to host an online webcast auction on August 21, 2024, featuring a vast array of brand new, never installed air handling and HVAC equipment. This event offers an exceptional opportunity to acquire top-tier equipment originally designated for a $1 billion high-rise development.
Auction Highlights:
- Valent Air Handling Units
- Xylem Heat Exchangers
- Dawson Pumps
- Haldeman Fans
- Whalen Water Source Heat Pumps
- Panasonic Ceiling Exhaust Fans
- ABB Drives
- GreenHeck Smoke Dampers
- Air Treatment Chassis
- Filters, Access Doors, Transfer Fan Grilles & More!
This auction is a rare chance for businesses and contractors to purchase high-quality, brand new HVAC equipment at competitive prices. All items are in excellent condition, having never been installed.
Date & Location:
- Date: August 21
- Location: 1270 Goodrich Blvd., Commerce, CA 90022 & 6446 Washington Blvd., Commerce, CA 90040
About CA Global Partners:
CA Global Partners is a leading provider of asset disposition services, specializing in auctions, liquidations, and valuations. With decades of experience and a commitment to excellence, CA Global Partners delivers unparalleled service and results for clients worldwide.
Contact Information:
For more details about the auction, please visit www.cagp.com or contact:
Peter Wyke
702-592-1012
[email protected]
SOURCE CA Global Partners
