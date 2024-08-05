CA Global Partners to Conduct Major Auction of Brand-New Air Handling & HVAC Equipment in Commerce, CA

News provided by

CA Global Partners

Aug 05, 2024, 08:39 ET

Auction Features Unused Equipment from a Major $1 Billion High-Rise Development

COMMERCE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CA Global Partners is set to host an online webcast auction on August 21, 2024, featuring a vast array of brand new, never installed air handling and HVAC equipment. This event offers an exceptional opportunity to acquire top-tier equipment originally designated for a $1 billion high-rise development.

Auction Highlights:

Continue Reading
CA Global Partners is set to host an online webcast auction on August 21, 2024, featuring a vast array of brand new, never installed air handling and HVAC equipment.
CA Global Partners is set to host an online webcast auction on August 21, 2024, featuring a vast array of brand new, never installed air handling and HVAC equipment.
This auction is a rare chance for businesses and contractors to purchase high-quality, brand new HVAC equipment at competitive prices.
This auction is a rare chance for businesses and contractors to purchase high-quality, brand new HVAC equipment at competitive prices.

  • Valent Air Handling Units
  • Xylem Heat Exchangers
  • Dawson Pumps
  • Haldeman Fans
  • Whalen Water Source Heat Pumps
  • Panasonic Ceiling Exhaust Fans
  • ABB Drives
  • GreenHeck Smoke Dampers
  • Air Treatment Chassis
  • Filters, Access Doors, Transfer Fan Grilles & More!

This auction is a rare chance for businesses and contractors to purchase high-quality, brand new HVAC equipment at competitive prices. All items are in excellent condition, having never been installed.

Date & Location:

  • Date: August 21
  • Location: 1270 Goodrich Blvd., Commerce, CA 90022 & 6446 Washington Blvd., Commerce, CA 90040

About CA Global Partners:
CA Global Partners is a leading provider of asset disposition services, specializing in auctions, liquidations, and valuations. With decades of experience and a commitment to excellence, CA Global Partners delivers unparalleled service and results for clients worldwide.

Contact Information:

For more details about the auction, please visit www.cagp.com or contact:
Peter Wyke
702-592-1012
[email protected]

For further inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact Peter Wyke at 702-592-1012 or [email protected]

SOURCE CA Global Partners