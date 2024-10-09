CA Global Partners to Host Auction Sale of Assets from Santa Barbara News-Press

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CA Global Partners, a leading asset management and auction firm, is proud to announce the auction sale of assets from the historic Santa Barbara News-Press. This major auction will be conducted via a timed online sale on October 17th, 2024, offering a rare opportunity to acquire equipment, machinery and collectibles from one of California's most iconic newspapers.

Interested parties are encouraged to attend an in-person inspection on October 16th, 2024. This inspection day will provide bidders with a hands-on opportunity to examine the extensive range of assets available. The sale includes:

- State-of-the-art printing presses

- Print roll systems and inserters

- Labeling machines, stackers, joggers, and pallet lifters

- Large quantities of newsprint paper rolls

- Machine shop equipment

- Office furniture and fixtures

- Historical collectibles

- And much more!

This auction marks the end of an era for the Santa Barbara News-Press, offering a unique chance for businesses and the general public to acquire valuable machinery and historical items. Whether you're looking for high-quality printing equipment or historical memorabilia, this sale has something for everyone.

"We are honored to manage the auction of such a historic institution's assets," said Peter Wyke, President of CA Global Partners. "The Santa Barbara News-Press has played a significant role in the community for decades, and this auction offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of its legacy."

CA Global Partners invites bidders from across the industry to participate in this exciting event. The auction will be hosted online, making it accessible to a global audience.

For more information on the auction or to register, please https://www.cagp.com or contact our team at (818) 340-3134.

About CA Global Partners

CA Global Partners is a worldwide leader in asset management, auctions, and liquidations. With decades of experience in conducting large-scale auctions for industries ranging from manufacturing to media, CA Global Partners delivers comprehensive solutions for clients looking to buy or sell surplus assets.

Media Contact:

Peter Wyke

CA Global Partners

Phone: (818) 340-3134

Email: [email protected]

