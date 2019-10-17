CA Lending Company Launches Corporate Initiative to Lend a Helping Hand in Orange County With 'LoanMe Cares'

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanMe kicks off the "LoanMe Cares" initiative with a $10,000 donation to Children's Hospital OC (CHOC), to help support the treatment of 250,000 children annually, regardless of their parent's ability to pay.

A few short weeks later, LoanMe participated in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) "Light the Night Walk" along with 10,000 walkers at Angel Stadium. LoanMe contributed $10,000 towards their efforts to find a cure for cancer and provide financial assistance to patients and their families. This year, the walk raised over $1 MM. LLS has not only made an impact within the community, but they have directly supported an employee at LoanMe:

"When my son Ezekiel was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, we weren't sure how we were going to make it through such a dark journey. But through the help of friends, family, and amazing organizations like the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, we were able to not only make it through the journey, but do so with the joy that they provided. When my son was going through all his heavy treatments, LLS would send us gifts, blankets, toys, just little things like that so as to help that dark journey a little lighter. Now we are almost one year out from Zeke being done with treatment, and we couldn't think of a greater way to give back than to support the organization that brought our family, and so many other families, such great joy! They are such an awesome organization. Such an amazing group of people, truly generous and kind." - Adam Lowe

"These initiatives, and others in the future, are part of a growing effort to help our employees make an even bigger impact on the causes they believe in. We're excited to support our employees with their volunteer efforts. We plan to come together as a company in the coming months to support their efforts through fundraising initiatives to help organizations that are making a huge impact on lives within our community and even within our ranks, daily," says LoanMe CEO Jonathan Williams.

LoanMe Cares has committed to supporting their employees through their Employee Matching Gift Program, and with company-organized volunteer and fundraising efforts such as volunteer homeless outreach, Surfrider Foundation Beach Cleanups, Ronald McDonald McBakers program, and more.

LoanMe looks forward to partnering with other local initiatives that uplift and provide support to people within the community who need it most. For more information on LoanMe corporate giving initiatives and/or media inquiries, contact marketing@loanme.com.

LoanMe Employees at Light the Night

LoanMe employees and their families participate in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's "Light the Night" Walk at Angel Stadium on September 21st, 2019

