CA Scholarship & Education Foundation Donates $10,000 Grant to the Redwood Empire Food Bank

In 2022, the California-based organization distributed enough food for over 21 million meals in a five-county area.

FERGUS FALLS, Minn., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Communicating for Agriculture Scholarship & Education Foundation is pleased to announce it recently donated a $10,000 grant to the Redwood Empire Food Bank, which helps feed children, seniors, and low-income individuals and families experiencing food insecurity in Northern California. The grant will help provide meals through one of the food bank's three initiatives, "Every Child, Every Day."

The grant consideration was brought forth during a Communicating for America (CA) board of directors meeting by Board member David Ramey of Ramey Wine Cellars in Healdsburg, Calif. The organization and its Foundation sponsors J-1 visas for international trainees for cultural exchange programs in the wine industry.

The Redwood Empire Food Bank is the largest hunger relief organization in its area, serving Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino, Humboldt, and Del Norte counties. The organization works with over 100 farms, food manufacturers, and suppliers to provide nutritious and locally sourced food to the surrounding community. Their hunger relief programs serve about 124,000 people a year, a number that has more than doubled in the last five years.

"Food insecurity was heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, and there hasn't been much relief for those struggling financially as we've simultaneously dealt with wildfires and inflation," said David Goodman, who has been the chief executive officer of the Redwood Empire Food Bank for 20 years. "We greatly appreciate the CA Foundation's grant to help us maintain our mission of Ending Hunger in Our Community."

"The CA Foundation has long supported organizations that rely on the agricultural community to help sustain hunger relief during times of insecurity. The Redwood Empire Food Bank has done incredible work in our community, and I'm very honored to have the opportunity to help fulfill some of the organization's primary goals," said David Ramey, founder of Ramey Wine Cellars and CA Board member.

About The CA Scholarship & Education Foundation
The Communicating for Agriculture (CA) Scholarship & Education Foundation was founded in 1981 as a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation. It has invested in America's communities by donating to health care, education, military veteran organizations, social service communities and medical debt forgiveness.

About Redwood Empire Food Bank
The Redwood Empire Food Bank is the largest hunger relief organization serving Northern California. Since 1987, the Redwood Empire Food Bank has provided food and nourishment to those facing hunger—serving more than 100,000 children, families, and seniors in Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino, Humboldt, and Del Norte Counties. With over 300 direct service distributions and 150 partnerships with local human service organizations, all residents facing food insecurity have regular access to weekly and monthly food distribution sites across the five counties. Visit REFB.org or call (707) 523-7900 to learn more.

SOURCE Communicating for America

