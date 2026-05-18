C&A Seneca Construction Celebrates 100 Years of Building New York City's Most Iconic Hospitality, Entertainment and Lifestyle Destinations

Including: 101st Floor at Hudson Yards, Brooklyn Watch Tower, Gansevoort Hotel, Moxy Times Square Hotel, Moxy Chelsea Hotel, Moxy East 11th Hotel, Moxy Lower East Side Hotel, Dream Downtown Hotel, Buddha Bar and Many Other Gems of NYC

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C&A Seneca Construction celebrates its 100th anniversary, marking a century of craftsmanship, innovation, and an enduring family legacy in shaping New York City's built environment. Carlo Seneca is the CEO and fourth generation to run this company known for being "the go-to" for the best global developers and operators building the most visible and exciting entertainment and hospitality projects. Soon to be completed is: a full renovation of the 101st floor of 30 Hudson Yards which will include Tao Group Hospitality's Peak with Priceless and Avenue Sky Lounge, Brooklyn Watch Tower's amenity spaces with the largest outdoor pools in NYC, 222 Broadway's amenity spaces with the largest indoor pool in NYC, Above Rooftop the largest rooftop in NYC and several hotel renovations.

C&A Seneca's portfolio includes some of the city's most recognizable destinations—from the transformation of the Gansevoort Hotel in the Meatpacking District to Dream Downtown Hotel, Buddha Bar, Marquee Nightclub, Quo Nightclub as well as the entertainment spaces at multiple hotel properties across Manhattan such as PHD Rooftop, Magic Hour, Little Sister Nightclub, The Highlight Room, The Lambs Club — each contributing in their own way to the evolution of New York's social and cultural fabric.

"At its core, this company has always been about passion for building and pride in what we leave behind – places people will never forget," said Carlo A. Seneca. "Reaching 100 years is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us as we keep building for clients year after year and our commitment to delivering excellence, innovation and first-of-its-kind experiences at every level."

Over the past century, C&A Seneca has played a defining role in shaping New York's hospitality and lifestyle landscape, partnering with leading developers and operators such as Related Companies, Silverstein Properties, Dream Hotel Group, Marriott Hotels, Tao Group Hospitality, Lightstone Group, and architects such as I.M Pei, BIG, Gensler, SHoP, Handel, StoneHill and Taylor, Glen and Co., and designers Rockwell Group, ICrave, Dupoux Design Thierry Despont, Cetra Ruddy, and Michaelis Boyd to name a few.

The firm continues to build on its legacy through high-profile developments that reflect both technical expertise and cultural relevance. They built Robert DeNiro's Wildflower Studios food hall, in Queens, which is NYC's only high-performance TV and film production facility built for the 21st century and have added to the Brooklyn Tower complex amenities reflecting the type of luxurious urban developments C&A Seneca excels at delivering – expansive, experience-driven spaces. Their expertise in integrating hospitality, mixed-use, and lifestyle elements in dense NYC environments positions them as a natural partner for projects of this magnitude, showcasing the company's capability to handle high-profile and socially significant construction initiatives while meeting crucial schedules to open.

Founded in 1926, the firm has remained family-owned and operated for four generations, evolving from a trade business into one of the city's most successful builders of hospitality, retail, and commercial spaces. Guided by the philosophy that "today's work is tomorrow's legacy," C&A Seneca has established a reputation not only on the quality of its work, but on the strength of its long-standing client relationships and deep roots in New York City.

C&A Seneca is uniquely positioned to execute complex, design-driven projects with precision, efficiency, and speed. With a turnkey, design-build approach and fully integrated in-house contacts, C&A Seneca pairs clients with the most appropriate architect and designer options to accommodate their needs. C&A Seneca works with the best architecture, engineering, interior design, and over 100 master skilled labor force in house. This vertically integrated model, combined with decades of institutional knowledge, allows the firm to consistently deliver high-end projects.

At the core of the company is a deeply rooted, multi-generational vision that Carlo's Great Grandfather Anthony Seneca started over four decades ago, and has been passed down to the fourth generation Carlo A. Seneca, CEO, who continues to lead the firm forward—combining tradition with a future-thinking approach to construction, service, quality, and development.

As the firm looks ahead to its second century of impact, it remains committed to shaping the next generation of spaces where people live, dine, work, and gather across New York City.

About C&A Seneca Construction: C&A Seneca Construction is a New York City-based, family-owned construction firm specializing in fast-track design-build projects across hospitality, retail, office, and mixed-use sectors. Founded in 1926, the company is now in its fourth generation of leadership and is recognized as one of the most sought-after builders of high-end hospitality and commercial projects in New York City. C&A Seneca delivers turnkey solutions with a focus on quality, efficiency, and long-term client relationships. caseneca.com

SOURCE C&A Seneca Construction