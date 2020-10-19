CA State Bar Approves LegalMatch California as a Certified Lawyer Referral Service (LRS)

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of September 11, the California State Bar approved the application by LegalMatch's subsidiary company, LegalMatch California, to operate a certified Lawyer Referral Service (LRS) within the state. This permits California attorneys to join LegalMatch California and receive client referrals; it also allows California consumers looking for legal help easy access to a wide variety of California attorneys via the LegalMatch California platform.

"We are excited to start a new chapter of LegalMatch in California", says Anna Ostrovksy, LegalMatch's COO. "LegalMatch has operated in all 50 states, including California, for over 20 years, but this is our first LRS. With LegalMatch California, we hope to shake up the California legal industry and give consumers better legal choices."

LegalMatch California is an innovative forum for lawyers and legal clients to meet. California attorneys interested in joining LegalMatch California must meet membership qualifications and carry malpractice insurance. LegalMatch California, like its parent organization LegalMatch.com, remains free to consumers.

Media Contact:

Ken LaMance

(415) 946-0884

[email protected]

SOURCE LegalMatch