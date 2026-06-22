CA4US Launches Immigrant Small Business Week to Celebrate California's Immigrant Entrepreneurs

June 21–27 CA4US, backed by California Community Foundation, encourages Californians to eat, shop and show up for immigrant-owned businesses across the state

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CA4US, California's largest statewide coalition of business, labor, philanthropy, and civic leaders, announced Immigrant Small Business Week, June 21–27, to celebrate the immigrant-owned businesses that define California's neighborhoods, employ its residents, and drive its economy.

CA4US is encouraging residents to spend the week supporting immigrant-owned businesses in their own neighborhoods to reinforce the connection between everyday economic participation and the stability of the communities Californians share.

Backed by the California Community Foundation (CCF), CA4US will host a press conference on Tuesday, June 23, bringing together owners across industries for a joint closing statement and cumulative data release, underscoring the full economic impact of immigrant entrepreneurship in California. A directory highlighting a selection of local immigrant owned businesses is available at https://www.ca4us.org/isbw-directory-2026.

Immigrant Small Business Week arrives after a year in which aggressive immigration enforcement disrupted communities and local economies across the state: costing Los Angeles an estimated $1 billion in lost productivity, wages, and sales, and California roughly 743,000 workers. When enforcement disrupts immigrants' lives, the effects ripple outward: businesses lose workers and customers, schools and neighborhoods feel the strain, and local economies suffer. Immigrant Small Business Week is a reminder of what these communities build — the restaurants, shops, and service businesses that keep neighborhoods vibrant and resilient.

"Immigrants open businesses, sustain essential industries, care for families, and make our neighborhoods stronger. This week is about showing up for them the way they show up for us every day," said Miguel Santana, President and CEO of the California Community Foundation. "For more than 110 years, the California Community Foundation has worked alongside Angelenos to make sure communities have the resources, relationships, and opportunities they need to thrive, and that includes standing with the immigrant neighbors, workers, entrepreneurs, and families who are woven into the fabric of Los Angeles and California."

Immigrant Small Business Week is one of several efforts through which CCF is advancing a broader vision of belonging, opportunity, and long-term resilience. This includes the recent People's Hearing on Immigration Enforcement in Los Angeles, panels hosted at the Hispanics in Philanthropy Conference, and the Neighbors Support Fund to help families impacted by immigration enforcement activities, and advocacy to protect immigrant families' access to health care, food supports, and other basic needs in the California budget.

About CA4US

CA4US (California for U.S.) is a coalition of civic leaders working across sectors to advance the rational, humane policy California needs to grow and thrive. By linking immigrant justice to the state's economic success and cultural vitality, CA4US is building the largest and most trusted statewide voice for immigrant inclusion in California.

About the California Community Foundation (CCF)

Since 1915, CCF has served Los Angeles County as a public charitable organization dedicated to leading systemic change that strengthens communities. Managing $2.3 billion in assets and overseeing 1,900 charitable foundations, funds and legacies, CCF's mission is to invest in, partner with and amplify the power of community toward a good life.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE California Community Foundation