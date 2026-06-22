California Community Foundation Activates CCF Impact Fund to Support Boyle Heights Residents Impacted by Warehouse Fire

Donations will provide direct relief to families affected by the fire through Angeleno Cards, food distribution, air purifiers, and other essential resources delivered through trusted neighborhood partners

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the ongoing warehouse fire in Boyle Heights and the state of emergency declarations issued by both the City of Los Angeles and the State of California, the California Community Foundation (CCF) today announced the activation of the CCF Impact Fund to provide direct, immediate relief to residents affected by the disaster.

The fire, which ignited Wednesday at a cold storage facility on South Los Palos Street, has burned for four days, triggering repeated shelter-in-place advisories and an extended Particle Pollution Advisory impacting Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles, and surrounding communities. With an estimated 85 million pounds of frozen food inside the facility beginning to spoil, officials have also raised concerns about a developing biohazard risk as containment and cleanup continue. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a local emergency declaration Saturday, and Governor Gavin Newsom followed by proclaiming a state of emergency for Los Angeles County to direct additional public health and emergency resources to the response.

For Boyle Heights families — many of whom have spent days sheltering indoors, missing work, or caring for loved ones with smoke-related health concerns — the impact of this disaster extends well beyond the fire itself. The CCF Impact Fund will help meet those urgent, everyday needs.

Working with trusted, community-based organizations already embedded in Boyle Heights and surrounding communities, CCF will direct resources from the fund to provide:

Angeleno Cards- in partnership with City of Los Angeles for direct cash assistance to affected families

for direct cash assistance to affected families Food distribution for households dealing with spoiled groceries, lost income, or disrupted access to food

for households dealing with spoiled groceries, lost income, or disrupted access to food Air purifiers for homes affected by smoke and poor air quality

for homes affected by smoke and poor air quality Other emergency essentials, including masks, water, and support for displaced residents

"Boyle Heights families should not have to face this emergency alone," said Miguel A. Santana, President and CEO of the California Community Foundation. "The organizations best positioned to reach residents quickly, and with dignity, are the neighborhood partners already working in this community every day. The CCF Impact Fund allows us to get resources where they're needed most, through partners families already know and trust."

Donations to the CCF Impact Fund will go directly toward meeting residents' immediate needs. CCF will continue working alongside city, county and state agencies, neighborhood-based organizations, and local leaders as the response shifts from immediate relief to longer-term recovery.

Donations to support Boyle Heights residents can be made through the CCF Impact Fund at www.calfund.org

The California Community Foundation For more than 110 years, the California Community Foundation has worked alongside donors, nonprofits, and community partners to build a more just and resilient Los Angeles. With more than $2.3 billion in assets, CCF responds swiftly when communities are in crisis — from wildfires to public health emergencies — while investing in long-term solutions across the region.

Media Contact: Gilien Silsby; California Community Foundation; [email protected] or 213-500-8673

SOURCE California Community Foundation