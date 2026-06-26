CCF's Impact Fund Announces $1.5 Million in Grants to More Than 20 Nonprofit Partners to Provide Critical Relief to Boyle Heights and Eastside Communities

Grants will help support immediate community needs like food, masks, air purifiers, and other basic need essentials

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CCF announced grants to more than 20 community organizations through its recently activated Impact Fund, to provide immediate relief to Boyle Heights and surrounding Eastside communities impacted by this week's warehouse fire. Leveraging CCF's established crisis response model, grantees were selected for their track record working on the ground with impacted communities. The grants reflect the broad range of needs identified by community partners since the fire broke out. Grants will help cover essential needs like direct cash assistance and mutual aid for impacted residents, small business owners and workers, health and wellness resources like air purifiers and masks, and ongoing efforts to assess environmental impacts.

CCF grants will help support immediate community needs including food, masks, air purifiers, and other basic need essentials

Residents being served include individuals and families with young children, seniors, teens, and the community's most vulnerable members — including those with limited access to health care, housing, and economic resources.

"As the community's foundation, we are committed to stepping up when a crisis strikes," said Miguel A. Santana, President & CEO of the California Community Foundation. "Our Impact Fund was designed to give us the flexibility to deliver resources where they are needed most, in collaboration with our trusted community partners. We are grateful to all of our partners and donors, and encourage others to join us and support our neighbors during this difficult time."

In this initial round of grants, CCF is deploying $1.5 million to trusted community partners serving impacted communities across the City and County of Los Angeles. A second round of grants will follow in the coming weeks to support longer-term recovery efforts, including environmental assessments, tenant advocacy, and other emerging community needs.

CCF's Impact Fund Grantees include: Proyecto Pastoral, Inclusive Action, LAUSD Educational Foundation, and many others. A full list of grantees and additional resources is linked here.

You can help. Donations to CCF's Impact Fund are still needed and will directly support ongoing relief and recovery efforts for Boyle Heights and Eastside communities. To give, visit CCF Impact Fund.

Supporting Los Angeles in moments of crisis is central to CCF's mission and legacy. CCF has activated its crisis response model during some of the region's most difficult chapters — including the 2025 wildfires and the LA Neighbors Support Fund established in response to federal immigration raids — demonstrating the CCF's enduring commitment to standing with all Angelenos when it matters most.

For a full list of grantees, available resources, and more information on CCF's Impact Fund and ways you can contribute, visit The CCF Impact Fund: Activated in Support of Boyle Heights and East LA.

About the California Community Foundation

For more than 110 years, the California Community Foundation has worked alongside donors, nonprofits, and community partners to build a more just and resilient Los Angeles. With more than $2.3 billion in assets, CCF responds swiftly when communities are in crisis — from wildfires to public health emergencies — while investing in long-term solutions across the region.

Media contact:

Gilien Silsby

California Community Foundation

213-500-8673

[email protected]

SOURCE California Community Foundation