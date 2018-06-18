CAA Signs Three-Year Agreement with Events DC to Host the 2020-2022 Men's Basketball Championships at The Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC

"The CAA could not be more excited to announce the new home for its Men's Basketball Championship at one of DC's newest sports facilities, the Entertainment and Sports Arena," CAA Commissioner Joe D'Antonio said. "We are looking forward to working with Events DC to deliver the best possible championship experience for our fans, administrators, coaches and most importantly our student-athletes."

The Entertainment & Sports Arena is a 4,200-seat state-of-the-art facility which will serve as the home court for the WNBA's Washington Mystics and the NBA G-League's Capital City Go-Go, as well as the training facility for the NBA's Washington Wizards. The building is currently in the final stages of construction and is scheduled to open this September.

"As the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, Events DC is honored to partner with the CAA to host the 2020 – 2022 Men's Basketball Championships at the future Entertainment & Sports Arena in Congress Heights, Washington, DC. The Entertainment & Sports Arena and its surrounding neighborhood will be a new sports and entertainment district for the greater Washington, DC area to visit, and having the CAA as a partner will allow DC residents and visitors alike to see some of the best in college basketball," said Gregory A. O'Dell, president and chief executive officer of Events DC. "DC is a thriving sports destination with some of the most passionate fans and this exciting tournament will allow us to showcase Washington, DC as a dynamic sports city on a national stage."

The first CAA Men's Basketball Championship in Washington, DC will be held March 7 – 10, 2020. Future tournament dates are March 6 – 9, 2021 and March 5 – 8, 2022. The tournament semifinals and championship game will be televised nationally on the CBS Sports Network.

"The CAA looks at our relationship with Events DC as so much more than signing a venue rental agreement," D'Antonio said. "We know that we are entering into a true partnership with Events DC and hope to be able to showcase the Conference's men's and women's basketball brand and our incredibly talented student-athletes throughout the entire season, in other ways than just the men's basketball championship."

Washington, DC provides a central location for the CAA Men's Basketball Championship. Six of the CAA's 10-member schools are located within 250 miles of our nation's capital and nearly 400,000 alumni from CAA institutions reside within 100 miles of the city.

Along with the action on the court, DC serves as a premier tourist destination. Fans can take advantage of monument tours, the numerous free public museums and the many other historical landmarks and vibrant neighborhoods. The Entertainment & Sports Arena can be easily accessible by car or public transportation with a dedicated Metro Station (Congress Heights) just a few blocks away from the Arena. In addition, there are numerous hotel options within a short distance of the facility.

The CAA Men's Basketball Championship has been held at the North Charleston (S.C.) Coliseum since 2017 and the conference concludes its three-year agreement this March. The conference opened a RFP process this spring to solicit regions and venues for championships in 2020 and beyond. Washington, DC's proposal was supported unanimously by the CAA's Athletic Directors and Board of Directors.

"I cannot say enough positive things about the experience the CAA has had in North Charleston and Charleston over the past 2 years and we look forward to our 2019 men's basketball championship once again being played at the North Charleston Coliseum," D'Antonio said. "Mayor Summey, Frank Lapsley and his staff at the Coliseum, President McConnell, Matt Roberts and the staff at the College or Charleston, and the people of the Lowcountry have shown the CAA great hospitality. The Conference's Board of Directors made this decision simply because they felt the venue in Washington, DC provides the CAA an opportunity to showcase its men's basketball championship at a new facility in our nation's capital that is centrally located within the Conference's footprint."

The CAA has built a strong reputation in men's basketball with the league ranking 11th out of 32 Division I conferences in the 2017-18 NCAA RPI. CAA teams have posted 14 NCAA Tournament victories since 2006 and the league has had two teams reach the NCAA Final Four (George Mason – 2006, VCU – 2011). Showing its overall quality and depth, all 10 current CAA members have competed in postseason play since 2012.

ABOUT THE COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

The Colonial Athletic Association is a 10-member Division I athletic conference with a geographic footprint that stretches from Boston to Charleston, S.C. Recognized as one of the nation's top collegiate conferences both athletically and academically, the CAA encompasses several of the nation's largest metropolitan areas. Member schools include the College of Charleston (Charleston, S.C.), the University of Delaware (Newark, Del.), Drexel University (Philadelphia, Pa.), Elon University (Elon, N.C.), Hofstra University (Hempstead, N.Y.), James Madison University (Harrisonburg, Va.), the University of North Carolina Wilmington (Wilmington, N.C.), Northeastern University (Boston, Mass.), Towson University (Towson, Md.), and the College of William and Mary (Williamsburg, Va.).

ABOUT EVENTS DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and Skate Park at RFK Campus. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKCampus.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and is building the Entertainment and Sports Arena (www.ESAontheRise.com), all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook (Events DC), Twitter (@TheEventsDC and @TheEventsDC_SED), and Instagram (@EventsDC).

