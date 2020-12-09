CaaMTech Expands Successful Next-Gen Drug Research Collaboration with UMass Dartmouth

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CaaMTech, Inc. announced today that the company has renewed and expanded its research collaboration with the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. The renewal and expansion of this collaboration recognizes the success of Associate Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry Dr. David R. Manke and his associated team of researchers in the synthesis and crystallography of novel tryptamines. To date, Dr. Manke's team has successfully synthesized more than 70 novel tryptamines and structurally characterized more than 40 such compounds.

"We have been consistently blown away by the results of CaaMTech's collaboration with Dr. Manke and his team at UMass Dartmouth," said Dr. Andrew Chadeayne, CEO of CaaMTech. "In less than two years, Dr. Manke has synthesized and crystallographically characterized more novel tryptamines than anyone in history. The next generation of mental health drugs will come from the library of compounds that we have already developed. Now we're doubling down."

The research collaboration between CaaMTech and UMass Dartmouth has produced several classes of novel molecules. The library of compounds produced by the collaboration includes synthetic versions of naturally occurring tryptamine compounds found in psychedelic plants and fungi, such as psilocybin-containing "magic mushrooms." Many of these compounds proceed to the labs of the National Institutes of Health for further research as part of CaaMTech's Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Designer Drug Research Unit (DDRU) at the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) Intramural Research Program (IRP).

"The collaboration with CaaMTech provides a great opportunity for students to work on cutting-edge therapeutics, while allowing them to learn new techniques in the lab," said Dr. Manke. "I am especially grateful for the opportunity to help our military veterans by developing pharmaceutical treatments for PTSD."

The collaborative research between CaaMTech and UMass Dartmouth is foundational to the development of next-generation psychedelic medicines. While first-generation tryptamines, such as psilocybin, provided an obvious starting point for therapies such as psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, the economic and clinical limitations of these compounds (e.g. onset/duration of action) are beginning to cause concern for clinicians. Developing next-generation pharmaceutical products requires pure, well-characterized ingredients. Through the collaboration with Dr. Manke and his team at UMass Dartmouth, CaaMTech continues to exponentially expand the menu of active ingredients for next-generation psychedelic drug products.

CaaMTech

CaaMTech is the foremost drug discovery and lead optimization company focused on engineering psychedelic drugs that meet the standards of modern medicine. CaaMTech is improving the health and happiness of humankind by creating and optimizing psychedelic compounds and formulations through rigorous science and continuous innovation.

Media Contact

