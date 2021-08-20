CaaStle Partners with Dress The Population to Offer BORROW, a Flexible New Way to Rent Formal Wear

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CaaStle , the leading rental technology platform announced the launch of BORROW on Dress The Population's e-commerce website, giving customers ultimate access to the brand's popular formal wear collections. Powered by CaaStle, the BORROW features enables customers to rent pieces directly from www.dressthepopulation.com , making it easier and more affordable to find the perfect look for every occasion.

Dress The Population offers BORROW - a Flexible New Way to Rent Formal Wear.

For a fraction of the retail price, customers can rent items from Dress The Population's evening and bridal collections over a 10-day rental period with the option to purchase at a discount at any time. At the end of the prepaid rental period, customers can choose to return their items, with shipping and eco-friendly dry cleaning included, or extend their rental period for a daily fee. If daily fees are equivalent to the discounted purchase price, customers will own the item at no penalty, whatsoever.

"Dress the Population is thrilled to launch 'Borrow,' which allows consumers to rent dresses from a small curated assortment on our website," said Adam Schoenbaum, CEO, Dress The Population. "We believe the 'Borrow' feature is going to extend access to our aspirational customers and allow more flexibility to our loyal returning customers."

Dress the Population designs sophisticated garments with flattering silhouettes, premium materials and exceptional craftsmanship. Instead of buying dresses for events that will only be worn once, Dress the Population's Borrow service makes it more affordable to pick the perfect outfit for a special occasion and the flexibility to wear something unique every time.

"By partnering with Dress The Population, we're making available and affordable the perfect outfit for every special occasion without the guilt of wearing it only once," said Jessica Dvorett, SVP Head of Growth, CaaStle. "As more women are attending in-person celebrations again, it's the perfect time to offer Dress The Population customers the ultimate flexibility when it comes to rental."

The BORROW button is now available on dressthepopulation.com . Customers can select a style they love in their size, and if it is available to BORROW the button will appear. Availabilities will change as styles are returned.

CaaStle, the leading B2B rental technology platform powering clothing rental for brands including Vince, Rebecca Minkoff, L.K. Bennett, Banana Republic, and Express, among others, will operate the rental service through its proprietary technology and logistics.

About CaaStle:

CaaStle is an innovative B2B technology and services company that enables apparel retailers and brands to offer their own rental experience directly to customers. CaaStle pioneered the subscription rental model in 2012 with its owned and operated brand Gwynnie Bee and now makes its proprietary technology, reverse logistics systems and infrastructure available as an end-to-end solution, known as CaaS ("Clothing as a Service"). The company's white-label approach has created a new economy for retail— allowing brands to fully own the relationship with their customers, while CaaStle manages all operations, technology, and logistics on their behalf. Named one of Fast Company's 2020 Most Innovative Companies, CaaStle is proving that rental is an essential and lucrative component of a brand's strategy for success. For more information, visit CaaStle.com.

