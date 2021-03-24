Caban Systems Announces David Littleton as Vice President of Manufacturing and Operations.

Littleton brings over 30 years of experience in manufacturing and operations roles in the energy and high-innovation industries. Littleton has been instrumental in leading well-known companies to commercial success, including Solar City, Zep Solar, IDEO and 3M. At Zep Solar, Littleton led global manufacturing operations and supply chain that supported the highly successful startup to create the world's first cost-effective platform for solar racking systems in the US, and subsequent acquisition by Solar City.

"Caban Systems is at the forefront of innovating the technology and infrastructure systems in the telecommunication industry, an industry that is ripe for 21st century innovation," said David Littleton, Caban Systems Vice President of Manufacturing and Operations. "I'm excited to join the Caban Systems team as we work to take diesel generators offline and replace decades-old systems with cleaner power sourced from renewables."

Caban Systems lithium-ion technology is utilized by leading telecommunication companies in Latin America, the Caribbean, Middle East and North America. Caban Systems energy storage systems, Enduro, and real-time monitoring platform, Continuo, have helped well-respected owners and operators like Phoenix Tower International, Telefonica, SBA, Claro and Ooredoo achieve carbon neutrality goals as part of a broader push to achieve environmental and social impact milestones.

Caban Systems developed Enduro, a hardware and software suite of products, to fully integrate standalone or backup power on any telecom site. Enduro, equipped with the Continuo Platform, is able to pinpoint energy usage with real-time monitoring and precise data, providing customers with efficient and cost-effective energy solutions. Caban Systems recently announced its new partnership with COATL S.A. de C.V. to provide communities across El Salvador's coastline with reliable internet connectivity.

"Caban Systems is thrilled to welcome David Littleton to our team. With greatly increasing demand in the regions we currently serve, David is the ideal person to ramp up our manufacturing operations during this phase of high growth," said Alexandra Rasch, Caban Systems CEO. "Under Littleton's leadership we look forward to deploying our energy storage systems to deliver reliable connectivity for all," concluded Rasch.

Caban Systems, Inc. is an energy infrastructure solutions provider, offering end-to-end solutions for some of the largest telecommunications companies in Latin America, the Caribbean and Middle East. Pioneering a best-in-class intelligent energy storage platform for the telecommunication infrastructure industry, Caban delivers the most flexible, highly-distributed infrastructure solutions to its customers, substantially reducing operational expenses and increasing uptime. Caban is ushering in a clean era for telecommunications providers and tower operators by providing access to affordable reliable and renewably sourced power. All hardware is designed and manufactured by Caban Systems, based in Burlingame, California. For more information, visit cabansystems.com

