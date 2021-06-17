Caban Systems Announces Investment from Ember Infrastructure to Scale Clean, Distributed Energy Solutions for the Telecom Industry

As the leading next-generation telecom energy solutions provider, Caban provides end-to-end turnkey infrastructure solutions that digitize and modernize site operations. Caban has pioneered a three-part solution including its long-life lithium-ion storage and energy management hardware, cloud-based remote monitoring software, and a fully-integrated EaaS offering. Caban's solar-plus-storage solution generates, stores and intelligently manages power at telecommunication sites as an alternative to legacy technologies such as lead-acid batteries and diesel generators, dramatically reducing operating costs and carbon emissions while enhancing network reliability and security. With its cloud-based remote-monitoring software and patent-pending multi-tenant energy management capabilities, Caban's solution also optimizes energy usage, improves billing accuracy and refines forecasting for operations. Furthermore, Caban's EaaS solution allows customers to realize the operational, financial, and environmental benefits of Caban's systems through a streamlined end-to-end solution for comprehensive energy management services.

"We are pleased to partner with Ember to accelerate the delivery of our energy infrastructure solutions to customers," said Alexandra Rasch, Founder & CEO of Caban Systems. "Ember brings both capital and expertise to our partnership, enabling us to deliver on customer demand and continue our mission to facilitate access to intelligent, clean, and affordable connectivity for all."

With 90% of mobile telecommunications towers requiring back-up power, and penetration of lithium-ion battery solutions projected to increase from ~10% today to ~65% by 2030, Caban is positioned to benefit from strong demand for their next-generation solutions.

"Alexandra and the Caban team have developed a highly competitive value proposition for their customers in the telecom industry, in turn benefiting end-users and communities through enhanced connectivity and reliability as well as by enabling expanded use of renewable energy," said Elena Savostianova, Founder & Managing Partner of Ember Infrastructure. "We are excited to partner with such an impressive team and look forward to growing this innovative and critical business together."

About Caban Systems



Caban Systems, Inc. is an energy infrastructure provider, offering end-to-end solutions for some of the largest telecommunications companies in the world. Pioneering a best-in-class intelligent energy storage platform for the telecommunication infrastructure industry, Caban delivers modern infrastructure solutions to its customers, substantially reducing operational expenses and increasing uptime. Caban is accelerating the shift to sustainability for telecommunications providers and tower operators by providing access to affordable, reliable and renewably sourced power. All hardware is designed and manufactured by Caban Systems, based in Burlingame, California. For more information, visit https://cabansystems.com/us

About Ember



Ember is a private equity firm delivering capital solutions to businesses and assets seeking to reduce carbon intensity and enhance resource efficiency. Ember focuses on equity investments across renewable energy, water, waste, industrials and agricultural infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.ember-infra.com.

Media Contacts



Michelle Spita

Caban Systems

[email protected]

Maria Rengifo

Ember Infrastructure

[email protected]

SOURCE Caban Systems, Inc.; Ember Infrastructure Management, LP

Related Links

https://cabansystems.com

