Caban Systems Awarded $1.9M Grant from the California Energy Commission

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caban Systems , a leader in the design and manufacture of software-enabled energy storage systems for the telecommunications industry, announced they are the recipients of a $1.9M grant from the California Energy Commission (CEC). As the state's primary energy policy and planning agency, the CEC plays a critical role in creating and sustaining the state's energy infrastructure. This capital will be used to expand production of energy systems at the Caban System's headquarters in Burlingame, California, to meet growing customer demand in the state.

The California Public Utilities Commission reported that during 2017 storm outages, "Almost one million customers could not make 9-1-1 calls, more than 790,000 customers experienced loss of communication service, and more than 52,000 businesses experienced service interruptions." Even more recent wildfire-related power outages highlight California's immediate need to accelerate the adoption of energy storage platforms for critical infrastructure.

Grid-independent solutions like those offered by Caban can help both state and telecommunication operators provide reliable communications at all times. Caban System's Burlingame manufacturing line will produce a purpose-built, modular battery storage system that will provide reliable, redundant power sources for critical infrastructure systems across California.

"Recent storms and wildfires have shown the need for California's critical infrastructure to evolve beyond the grid, as power emergencies can leave communities without access to communications. Telecommunication infrastructure in California equipped with Caban's systems will continue to operate in the event of a natural disaster or during public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). This grant enables us to meet demand faster and we look forward to working with the CEC as we expand our manufacturing operations," concluded Alexandra Rasch, Founder & CEO of Caban Systems.

About Caban Systems:

Caban Systems, Inc. offers the best in class energy storage platform for the telecommunication infrastructure industry. Serving some of the largest tower companies in Latin America, Caban delivers the most flexible, highly-distributed infrastructure solutions to its customers, substantially reducing operational expenses.

For more information please visit our website: www.cabansystems.com .

Contact: Jacqueline Castillo, Caban Systems

Phone: +1 (305) 989-2861

Email: jacqueline@cabansystems.com

SOURCE Caban Systems

Related Links

https://www.cabansystems.com

