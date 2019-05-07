Cabana Acquires Texas-Based Money Manager Fund Architects To Create $850 Million RIA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabana Holdings, a financial services firm that offers a combination of traditional financial planning, retirement plan consulting, legal counsel, and wealth management, announced today that it has acquired Texas-based Fund Architects, LLC.

The acquisition is part of Cabana's growth strategy to serve more advisors looking for core, risk-based solutions to help their clients. The agreement takes Cabana's RIA, Cabana Asset Management, from roughly $730 million to $850 million in assets under management.

Ranked the nation's fastest-growing RIA by Financial Advisor magazine in the publication's 2018 RIA survey, Cabana Asset Management provides risk-based portfolio construction, money management and sub-advisory services to the investment industry.

"We've known the principals at Fund Architects for some time and are very impressed with their approach to distribution and serving the investment community," says Chadd Mason, Cabana CEO and co-founder. "Like us, they appreciate the value of a process-driven money management approach, coupled with verified and transparent performance returns."

Cabana expects to assume Fund Architects' business currently in place and has named Daniel Snover, previously vice president and deputy CIO of Fund Architects, Cabana's director of institutional sales. William Davis, Fund Architects' CMO, will assist with Cabana's institutional business development strategy.

Cabana employs its proprietary Cyclical Asset Reallocation Algorithm – "CARA" -- in the construction of its Target Drawdown Portfolios, which numerically quantify acceptable levels of risk at the onset of the investment process.

"I believe the way we're setting out to improve an investor's understanding of the investment process is different than that of any other active manager and is key to long-term risk-adjusted returns," says Mason. "We look forward to working with the Fund Architects team to get our story out to the broadest audience possible."

For more on the Target Drawdown Series, visit https://targetdrawdown.cabanaportfolio.com/ or call Daniel Snover at (972)-383-5300. To receive a copy of the firm's recent white paper – "Adjusting Risk Within the Economic Cycle" – call Georgia Mason at (972) 383-5300.

About Cabana Holdings

Cabana Holdings is the parent company of Cabana, LLC (dba Cabana Asset Management and Cabana Retirement Solutions) and Cabana Financial, LLC and shares common ownership with Cabana Law Group (dba Prevost, Shaff Mason and Carns, PLLC in the state of Texas). Cabana's services include wealth management, portfolio construction, retirement plan solutions, tax and estate planning, business development, insurance, annuities and sub-advisory money management. The Target Drawdown Series is available to individual investors and advisors through the industry's leading custodians. Cabana Asset Management claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®). For more information about Cabana visit www.cabanaportfolio.com or submit a request to info@cabanaportfolio.com. For additional disclosures on rankings, please visit https://cabanaportfolio.com/Awards-Disclaimers.

