Cabana Again Named One of The Nation's Top Five Fastest-Growing RIAs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabana Asset Management, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser, announced today that it has once again been recognized by Financial Advisor magazine as one of the fastest growing RIAs in the country.

With more than $600 million in assets under management at year end 2018, Cabana's 102% growth year over year ranked second among all RIAs with $300 million or more under management. The firm topped FA's fastest growing list at No. 1 last year. The full 2019 ranking is available at www.fa-mag.com.

Cabana offers a unique investment approach that numerically quantifies expected risk in the construction of its Target Drawdown Series of Portfolios. The strategies' continued success among advisors and investors has helped push the firm's assets under management to approximately $927 million as of June 30, 2019.

"From day one, our mission has been to reliably help individuals, small businesses, and major institutions reach their long-term financial goals by improving their overall experience as an investor," says Chadd Mason, Cabana CEO and co-founder. "Our steady growth tells me we're having some degree of success in doing just that."

With offices in Arkansas, Texas, and Colorado, Cabana Asset Management provides portfolio construction and sub-advisory money management services to nearly 6,800 clients nationwide. Cabana Asset Management is part of The Cabana Group, which offers comprehensive wealth management services, including financial planning, legal counsel, and retirement solutions.

"We're particularly proud to have introduced what we believe is a better way of quantifying and managing risk to thousands of individuals across the country," says Mason. "I look forward to continuing our growth by changing the way advisors and their clients view the investment process."

For more information on Cabana's Target Drawdown Series, visit https://thecabanagroup.com/target-drawdown-series/ or call Daniel Snover at (972)-383-5300. To download a copy of the Cabana's recent white paper – "Adjusting Risk Within the Economic Cycle" – visit https://thecabanagroup.com/white-papers/.

About The Cabana Group

The Cabana Group, LLC is the parent company of Cabana, LLC (dba Cabana Asset Management and Cabana Retirement Solutions) and Cabana Financial, LLC and shares common ownership with Cabana Law Group (dba Prevost, Shaff, Mason and Carns, PLLC in the state of Texas). Cabana's services include wealth management, portfolio construction, retirement plan solutions, tax and estate planning, business development, insurance, annuities and sub-advisory money management. The Target Drawdown Series is available to individual investors and advisors through the industry's leading custodians. Cabana Asset Management claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS ®). For more information about The Cabana Group visit www.thecabanagroup.com or submit a request to info@thecabanagroup.com. For additional disclosures on rankings, please visit https://thecabanagroup.com/disclaimers/.

