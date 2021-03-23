Cabana Announces All-Inclusive Elopement Giveaway

Cabana founder and CEO Scott Kubly says the company saw firsthand how many couples were grappling with changes to their wedding plans and discovering the perks of a unique, low-maintenance elopement getaway. "Lots of our guests have been couples looking to enjoy adventure together as newlyweds and in place of postponed wedding plans," says Scott. "This giveaway is so meaningful to us because it's our way of creating a really memorable moment for a couple whose big day has to be different than they originally imagined."

Cabana's elopement package not only gives one adventurous couple the chance to tie the knot in a picturesque, natural setting but also allows for them to go directly into their honeymoon. The contest winners will receive an all-inclusive Cabana rental for six nights, starting in Seattle and ending in Los Angeles, with a custom seven-day itinerary created by Cabana Concierge with booked campsites. As part of the giveaway, Cabana is partnering with local Washington jeweler Point No Point Studio to offer the winning couple two hand-crafted, eco-friendly wedding bands (valued up to $1,500 total), and esteemed photographer Mo Davis, named one of Harper's BAZAAR's best wedding photographers in the world, will capture the elopement ceremony and highlights from the winners' trip. Additional high-value add-ons for the grand prize winner include a gorgeous bouquet by Juniper Flowers , a local Seattle flower shop, and a $1,000 airline voucher to help cover travel to and from Seattle/LA.

Even before COVID-19, more couples were choosing to elope. Pinterest saw a 128% increase in searches for "elopement photography ideas" in 2019, and the global pandemic has only increased the appeal of a budget conscious, intimate, outdoor celebration.

"We're thrilled we've been able to be the solution for couples looking to do something unique, safe and special over the past year, and plan to continue adding more optionality to the Cabana experience so that it's custom-catered to your special day or celebration," says Scott. "We're excited that we've partnered with some incredible people and local businesses to offer a lucky couple the chance to elope on an unforgettable journey, and potentially help others reimagine their own wedding day.

The giveaway contest opens to the public on March 23, 2021 and closes on April 6, 2021. Couples can nominate themselves or anyone can nominate a deserving couple. For full details on the giveaway and how to enter, please visit www.cabana.life/elopement-giveaway .

About Cabana

Cabana offers a new experience for travelers: luxury comfort and the freedom of mobility. The company has designed and built a fleet of upscale custom-made mobile hotel rooms to give travelers the freedom to travel and sleep where they want and when they want. Enabled through tech, Cabana brings guests digital convenience and peace of mind through contact-free booking, check-in, and check-out. Whether a seasoned weekend camper or a first-time leisure renter, Cabana lets you indulge in van life for a unique adventure like never before.

