Cabana Asset Management Passes $1 Billion Milestone in Assets Under Management

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabana Asset Management ("Cabana"), an SEC registered investment adviser providing risk-managed investment options to investors, advisors and institutions, today announced the firm has surpassed $1 billion in advisory assets under management (AUM).

A wholly owned subsidiary of The Cabana Group, LLC, Cabana relies on its proprietary Cyclical Asset Reallocation Algorithm ("CARA") to build and actively manage a series of investment portfolios it offers as its Target Drawdown Series. With offices in Arkansas, Texas, and Colorado, the firm provides money management services to more than 5,000 clients nationwide.

Launched in 2007, Cabana has more than tripled its AUM since 2017. The firm's rapid year-over-year growth ranked No. 1 in Financial Advisor magazine's 2018 survey and ranking of the nation's fastest-growing RIAs, followed by a No. 2 ranking in 2019. In addition, Cabana's revenue growth earned the company a spot on WealthManagement.com's 2019 Thrive List of fastest-growing advisors.

According to Chadd Mason, Cabana's CEO and co-founder, financial advisors around the country have eagerly embraced the Target Drawdown Portfolios' objective of numerically quantifying risk and minimizing drawdown, while still actively participating in favorable market conditions.

"There are countless ways to approach this business," says Mason, "but we believe our ability to manage risk and set expectations with confidence is what sets us apart. We like to think we really are changing the way investors think about risk."

Target Drawdown Portfolios are available to individual investors and advisors through most industry-leading custodians, including TD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab, and Fidelity. In addition to separately managed accounts, Cabana has also packaged its algorithm-driven strategies in collective investment trusts (CITs) and a private hedge fund offering, Cabana Black Fund, L.P. ("Cabana Black").

"Our growth over the past few years would not be possible without the trust of our sub-advisory partners and their clients," says Mason. "It's our hope that by continuing to expand our services and product offerings, we can make the investment process even more seamless for them."

For more on the Target Drawdown Series, visit https://thecabanagroup.com/target-drawdown-series/.

