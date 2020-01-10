Cabarrus Charter Academy to Celebrate School Choice with 'Rising Kinder & Moving Up' Night

CONCORD, N.C., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, parents, and prospective families are invited to Cabarrus Charter Academy's two campus locations on Monday, Jan. 27 for an informational evening featuring presentations, performances, a light dinner, and a school tour. The "Rising Kinder & Moving Up" event takes place 5:30-7:30 p.m. and gives parents a glimpse into student life at Cabarrus Charter Academy.

Event speakers include the school's Lead Principal Sheena Miracle, Lower Campus Principal Kim White, and other administrative staff.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which features more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Cabarrus Charter Academy is a school of choice: parents and guardians of students choose to bring their children to our school," said Thomas Shields, enrollment manager at Cabarrus Charter Academy. "We want to celebrate our unique school community and spread the word that families have options when selecting where their child will attend elementary, middle, and high school."

The event is free and open to the public, but families must register at http://bit.ly/CABARising.

Families of students in grades K-5 can attend the event at Cabarrus Charter Academy's lower campus, located at 355 Poplar Crossing NW, Concord, NC 28027. Families of students in grades 6-12 can attend the event at Cabarrus Charter Academy's upper campus, located at 7550 Ruben Linker Road NW, Concord, NC 28027.

Cabarrus Charter Academy is a tuition-free public charter school serving students in grades K-12 in Cabarrus, Iredell, Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Rowan, and surrounding counties in North Carolina. The school's curriculum encompasses a student-focused learning environment offering whole child development while fostering on strategic partnerships between families, teachers, and the community.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

