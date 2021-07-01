CABC Announces New Board of Directors and Officers

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today the Canadian American Business Council announced new Board members and officers. Brianna Ames, Blair Dickerson, and David Paterson will join the CABC Board of Directors to provide key insights and guidance to the organization, committees of the Board and the executive leadership. The following executives were elected as officers of the CABC at the Annual General Meeting held on June 16, 2021:

Chair – Jennifer Sloan , Vice President of Public Policy, Mastercard Canada

, Vice President of Public Policy, Mastercard Canada First Vice Chair – Hélène V. Gagnon, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Global Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, CAE

Second Vice Chair – Cathy Worden , Director of Government Affairs, Cisco Systems Canada

, Director of Government Affairs, Cisco Systems Canada Third Vice Chair – Marlene Floyd , National Director of Corporate Affairs, Microsoft

, National Director of Corporate Affairs, Microsoft Treasurer – Gabe Batstone , CEO, contextere

, CEO, contextere Counsel – Peter H. Jost , Senior Counsel, Blank Rome LLP

Thank you to outgoing Chair, Gary Clement, for his outstanding leadership and dedication to the CABC.



Information on the new directors follows.



Brianna Ames currently serves as the Director of Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability at Coca-Cola Canada, with extensive government experience having worked for Ontario Premiers Dalton McGuinty and Kathleen Wynne.

Blair Dickerson is the Head of Sustainability, Corporate Relations and Communications at Vale Base Metals with experience in the mining, alcohol, and pharmaceutical sectors.

David Paterson is the Vice President of Corporate and Environmental Affairs at General Motors Canada and previously served as the Governor and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

Maryscott Greenwood, CEO of the CABC said of the new directors: "Their combined expertise will bring significant insight to our Board as we work to strengthen and advance the Canada-US relationship."

"I am honoured to join the Board of Directors for the Canadian American Business Council on behalf of The Coca-Cola Company, and to contribute to the important work the organization does to build relationships and raise awareness about the special relationship between Canada and the U.S," said Brianna Ames.

"As a returning member of the Board, having previously served in various capacities, I am delighted to bring Vale's perspective to this important bilateral organization. In particular, I look forward to working on the Canada/US critical minerals strategy as well as bilateral sustainability efforts," said Blair Dickerson.

The new members will join the existing members of the Board of Directors, which includes company executives across a diverse range of sectors.

About the CABC: Established in 1987, the Canadian American Business Council is the leading non-profit, non-partisan, issues-oriented organization dedicated to fostering dialogue between the public and private sectors in Canada and the US. Members are key business leaders and stakeholders from both sides of the border ranging from entrepreneurs to best name brands in the world. Collectively, CABC members employ about two million people and have annual revenues of close to $1.5 trillion.

SOURCE Canadian American Business Council