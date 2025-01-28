Cabells Data Now Integrated with LibKey

LibKey now uses Cabells data in its linking algorithm

ST PAUL, Minn., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Iron, LLC, a leading information technology company developing innovative services for libraries, publishers, and their users, announced a partnership with Cabells to incorporate their problematic journal data in the LibKey linking algorithm. Cabells is the leading provider of information about problematic and predatory journals and websites.

"Problematic journals are recognized by the academic community as a serious and growing problem that affects research integrity. The presence, and unwitting use of such materials can erode public trust in academic institutions, distort the scholarly record, and even affect public health," said Kendall Bartsch, CEO at Third Iron.

John Seguin, Third Iron President and Chief Librarian, continued, "Adding Cabells data into the LibKey algorithm enables libraries to seamlessly inform researchers of problematic journals, both when using library services like databases and discovery systems, and when using the LibKey Nomad browser extension when searching the open web."

"Cabells has been on the forefront of efforts to combat predatory publishing, providing researchers and librarians with trusted tools to identify and avoid predatory journals that undermine scholarly integrity," said Mike Bisaccio, Director of Communications at Cabells. "The integration of our data with LibKey is an important leap forward that further enhances the value of both services and empowers librarians and researchers to navigate the research ecosystem with confidence."

The integration of Cabells data with LibKey is available for organizations that subscribe to both LibKey and Cabells Predatory Reports services.

