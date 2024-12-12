Cabelo Wigs Brings Luxury Wig and Hair Services to Aventura With December 12th Grand Opening

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Cabelo Wigs, a new full-service wig and hair salon, is set to officially open its doors with a grand opening celebration on Thursday, December 12th, 2024 at 7:00 PM. Co-founders and mother-daughter duo Elisheva Korf and Rivky Berger invite the public to join them at their brand-new Miami location at 18641 NE 24th Pl, Unit 101, Miami, FL 33180, for an exclusive event marking the debut of the salon and their two exclusive lines of luxury wigs– Cabelo Belle and Cabelo Lux.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore Cabelo Wigs' namesake collection, crafted from the highest-quality European hair, schedule complimentary consultations with Elisheva Korf, an industry veteran and licensed cosmetologist, and discover the salon's full range of premium services. Energy healer Sarit Shaer will also lead a discussion on the spirituality of hair covering and offer pieces from her wellness-focused crystal jewelry line, The Healer's Collection, at special rates. Bon Natural Market Miami will be serving lite bites and refreshments.

"I believe that when you look good, you feel good, and that starts with hair," says Korf. "At Cabelo Wigs, we're creating an environment where women leave feeling confident, with a style that looks and feels natural to them. I am so thrilled to be opening our doors and bringing that feeling of empowerment to our clients every day."

"We could not be more excited for people to walk through the salon, see our beautiful wigs, and get a feel for the relaxing, spa-like experience we've created," adds Berger.

Cabelo Wigs is committed to offering clients a luxurious and personalized hair experience, helping each individual discover their best self through high-quality wigs and expert services. The grand opening event on December 12th will celebrate beauty that starts at the roots.

About Cabelo Wigs

At Cabelo Wigs, the focus is on restoring women's self-confidence. Co-founder Elisheva Korf has 35 years of industry experience, including 15 years running her own salon in North Miami Beach. Throughout her career, she has worked closely with cancer and alopecia patients, helping them find quality wigs to restore their confidence. Leveraging her extensive experience, Elisheva has created her own line of luxury wigs, sourcing the finest virgin unprocessed hair, along with a processed wig line to offer clients more options.

