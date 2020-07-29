Cabify Teams Up with Nuance to Deploy Conversational AI that Supercharges Digital Experience for Riders and Drivers

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance® Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced Cabify , one of the fastest growing ride-hailing companies, has deployed its Intelligent Engagement Platform to open up new digital customer service channels and enhance engagements with customers. Nuance's advanced Conversational AI combines seamlessly automated and human-assisted engagements, providing personalized service to customers across digital channels.

Cabify has leveraged Nuance's expertise to deploy 'ABI' , its own virtual assistant, to manage customer requests and questions in several languages – ensuring human agents have the time and space to tackle more complex services. ABI helps by quickly answering riders' and drivers' queries spanning driver document upload, general app doubts, etc. The deployment has already resulted in faster customer communications with 80 percent of end-user requests through ABI reaching first contact resolution. 93 percent of requests were also correctly recognized for their intent by the Nuance-enabled virtual assistant, enabling Cabify to utilize its human agents more efficiently.

Nuance's technology provides the necessary flexibility for Cabify in customer service and onboarding operations in eleven different countries, in several languages, while enabling integration with different platforms like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp so customers can contact Cabify easily across channels. ABI is now available in all the markets where the mobility company operates: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Spain, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic.

"In the mobility market, being able to provide fast and efficient customer service is critical and it is imperative that end-users and drivers can get direct responses to their concerns quickly – using the channels they are most comfortable with. Nuance has helped us achieve this with its Conversational AI capabilities," said Jacobo Domínguez Blanco, Vice President of Customer Experience and Operations, Cabify. "With the deployment of our virtual assistant, we've been able to move away from traditional channels, automating the process of responding to customer queries. As well as getting faster feedback, customers have benefitted from the more efficient use of our human agents – who are now freed up to tackle more complex or personalized requests."

Robert Weideman, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Nuance's Enterprise Division said, "Our goal is to help organizations free their employees to be their best selves, delivering strategic outcomes for their businesses and we're delighted to be able to help Cabify do just that. As a company with ambitious growth plans, Cabify has placed the customer experience at the heart of this expansion, something we absolutely believe is the right decision."

For more information about Nuance's Intelligent Engagement Platform, click here .

To hear more from Cabify on the deployment of ABI, check out this video .

About Cabify

Cabify, a signatory member of the UN Global Compact since 2018, connects private users and companies with the means of transport that best suit their needs. The company has over 33 million registered users globally, over 400,000 collaborating drivers and 65,000 registered corporate clients. Its main objective is to make cities a better place to live. For this, it aims to create a more efficient mobility model through technology as well as high-quality, multimodal and safe transport options.

Founded in 2011, in Madrid, Cabify extended a few months later to Latin America and is currently present in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Spain, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic. Cabify adapts to the particularities of the almost 100 cities in which it operates. The company stands out for investing in local talent, generating jobs in an industry that is being transformed by technology, and paying taxes on 100% of its operations in each country it works in. Cabify, as part of its commitment to be a socially responsible company and in line with the UN's SDGs, is the first MaaS in Latin America and Europe to offset 100% of the CO2 emissions generated by its operation.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

