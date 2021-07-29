Cabin Editing Company Signs First NYC Office Lease at L'Atelier / 446 Broadway in SOHO

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KPGFunds.com (KPG") today announced that Cabin Editing Company, the eponymous firm of the famed post production house, has signed a 7,463-square-foot office lease spanning the top floor at 446 Broadway, a newly renovated boutique office and retail building in the heart of Soho.

"We are delighted to welcome Cabin to 446 Broadway, where the brand will expand its offices and locate its new NYC headquarters," said Greg Kraut, Co-Founder and CEO of KPG Funds. "The Cabin and KPG brands are both award winning and expect the best. It's a perfect match."

Greg Kraut KPG Funds 446 Broadway 5th Floor

"Fueled by a roster of well-known clients, Cabin has grown into a global editing brand that needed a NYC home for its rapidly growing clientele and editors," said Rod Kritsberg Co-Founder and CIO of KPG Funds. "We're thrilled that this award-winning brand recognized the benefits of locating in Manhattan's top office neighborhood, in a building that combines the gorgeous bones of these cast iron structures with the modern conveniences and infrastructure of new construction."

Cabin has an office location in Santa Monica and an enviable roster of clients that includes brands such as Google, Apple, Samsung, BMW, Volvo, Hyundai, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Nike, Adidas, Louis Vuitton, and musical talent such as Beyonce, Drake, A$AP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar, Vince Staples, and many more.

"Cabin has had a lot of momentum in recent years and we knew that it was finally time to open a permanent location in New York. KPG was instrumental in understanding our brand, our needs, and our vision for the future, and they helped us find the perfect home that complements our boutique approach, with all the cutting edge infrastructure that we required," said Carr Schilling, Managing Partner at Cabin Editing Company.

To create L 'Atelier 446 Broadway KPG are embarked on a comprehensive gut renovation to align the look and feel of the building with its surrounding neighborhood. Building ownership commissioned architectural firm 1159 to design the building's floor plans, with a focus on combining higher form and function as well as to create workspaces, creating pre-built suites with a design inspiration that mirrors the conveniences and finishes more often found in boutique hotels and luxury condominiums.

The corner building's neighboring businesses include Roman and Williams Guild, Agnès B, Reformation, Nike Lab, Sleepy Jones, Stadium Goods, and the 11 Howard Street Hotel.

"We are pleased to have Cabin concentrate their headquarters at L 'Atelier 446 Broadway," said Greg Kraut, Co-founder and CEO of KPG. "The company's progressive content is synonymous with curation and self-expression. Cabin elevates editing to a whole new experience – our vision exactly for L 'Atelier 446 Broadway."

Cabin was represented by Ken Fishel at Legacy while building ownership was represented by David Malawer at Newmark Knight Frank.

Media Contact:

Greg Kraut

KPG Funds

9173558479

[email protected]

SOURCE KPG Funds